While the Premier League title race looks set to be one of the most exciting in recent years, so too is the race to be the Premier League’s top goalscorer.

While there are seven points separating Chelsea from the chasing pack, there is nothing between the leading scorers this season.

Diego Costa, Alexis Sanchez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are all level with 14 goals, while Harry Kane is just one behind them. But it’s not just those four going for the Golden Boot because Jermaine Defoe (12), Romelu Lukaku (12), Sergio Aguero (11) and Dele Alli (10) all have a chance of getting their hands on the prize come the end of the season.

One man that certainly knows about being the league’s top goalscorer is Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

The Frenchman won four Golden Boots in the space of five seasons from 2001/02 - 2005/06.

And, when asked about who will win this year’s prize whilst appearing on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Henry claimed he’s still backing his pre-season prediction.

Henry's prediction

"I called Ibrahimovic at the start of the season and I'm not going to change,” he said.

“But you have guys in the list that are not taking penalties. You still have to put them in the back of the net but I don't remember the last time when there were four goals between the man in eighth on the last and the guy at the top."

While Henry has experience of scoring plenty of goals in the Premier League - 175 to be precise - Sky Sports’ colleague Jamie Carragher certainly doesn’t.

Carragher's prediction

Carragher scored just three league goals for Liverpool but also offered his opinion on who can end the campaign as top goalscorer.

"I'm going for Kane. I actually said Kane at the start of the season. I think he's in top form and he's a top striker. He does take the penalties and I'm sticking with my man,” he said.

Kane certainly won’t be thinking about winning any individual award with Spurs embroiled in a title race. The north London club currently sit second - ahead of Liverpool on goal difference - after seven straight wins in all competitions.

As for Ibrahimovic, his United are 12 points behind Chelsea and it seems unlikely that he will be adding the Premier League to his incredible individual trophy cabinet. However, the 35-year-old has taken England by storm since arriving on a free transfer last summer and you certainly wouldn’t bet against him from trumping his fellow strikers to the Golden Boot.

