Sports hall roof collapses during floorball match

A sports hall roof in the Czech Republic collapsed during a local floorball match on Saturday, reportedly under the influence of heavy snowfall.

The rather bizarre event, which you can watch below, unfolded in the city of Ceska Trebova and left players and spectators fleeing the building for safety before the structure pounded down on the court. It is estimated that around 80 people were in the building at the time of the collapse, all of whom were able to successfully escape.

However, two people were injured in their efforts to flee the caving roof, though it could have been so much worse, particularly for one official who can be seen making a late dash for the exit and is nearly taken out by a swinging net.

The hall is apparently very new and the Governor of the Pardubice Region, Martin Netolicky, wrote on his Facebook page that the construction of the building was 'sloppy' as well as 'irresponsible' before adding that the 'culprits must be punished'.

The police are investigating the incident closely and although there were over 25 centimetres of snow on the newly constructed roof at the time of the collapse, it isn't certain that this was the sole cause of the incident.

It's safe to say that this was the most eventful, and possibly only, youth floorball game to hit the mainstream media this weekend and it's a near miracle that only two 16-year-olds suffered minor injuries in the fracas to escape the building.

