Joe Hart must be struggling to not crack a smile as Claudio Bravo continues to struggle between the sticks for Manchester City.

The England international was sent on loan to Torino shortly after the arrival of Pep Guardiola, who deemed his ball skills insufficient to warrant him a place in the starting line-up.

Hart has since been enjoying regular first-team action for the Serie A outfit, albeit while recording only five clean sheets from 19 appearances in all competitions.

Article continues below

Considering the 29-year-old has played a key role in helping his temporary club rise to eighth in the Italian top-flight, Guardiola must be ruing his decision earlier in the campaign.

Bravo was meant to be the replacement goalkeeper who could offer him both the commanding presence of a world-class shot-stopper and the silky technique of an accomplished ball distributor.

Article continues below

Unfortunately for the City man, the early stages of his Etihad career have been littered with errors and a tendency to over-play in possession.

Hart on the hand demonstrated the fundamental role a goalkeeper should play in a football team – never more so than during his last outing when Torino hosted AC Milan.

While not immune from the odd lapse in concentration himself, Hart has always been renowned for his incredible reflexes and again lived up to his reputation with a stunning triple save at the Olimpico di Torino.

The onslaught begins when a shot is fizzed straight at him from a cross, prompting an instinctive save from close range.

Hart then attempts to grasp the loose ball on his goal line only for Milan’s Andrea Bertolacci to poke it over the line.

But another partial clearance is met with a low drive through several bodies that forces a third save from the scrambling goalkeeper.

Although Milan were ultimately awarded a goal, it’s a very impressive triple effort from Hart.

Have a look at the video below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms