Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Joe Hart.

Joe Hart nearly pulled off stunning triple save for Torino against AC Milan

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Joe Hart must be struggling to not crack a smile as Claudio Bravo continues to struggle between the sticks for Manchester City.

The England international was sent on loan to Torino shortly after the arrival of Pep Guardiola, who deemed his ball skills insufficient to warrant him a place in the starting line-up.

Hart has since been enjoying regular first-team action for the Serie A outfit, albeit while recording only five clean sheets from 19 appearances in all competitions.

Article continues below

Considering the 29-year-old has played a key role in helping his temporary club rise to eighth in the Italian top-flight, Guardiola must be ruing his decision earlier in the campaign.

Bravo was meant to be the replacement goalkeeper who could offer him both the commanding presence of a world-class shot-stopper and the silky technique of an accomplished ball distributor.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Packers receiver reveals shocking detail about Aaron Rodgers’ clutch late-game throw

Packers receiver reveals shocking detail about Aaron Rodgers’ clutch late-game throw

John Cena sums up Big Show's incredible physique photo in four words [Tweets]

John Cena sums up Big Show's incredible physique photo in four words [Tweets]

Triple H sparks excitement with tweet before RAW - Even Rollins reacted

Triple H sparks excitement with tweet before RAW - Even Rollins reacted

Twitter noticed something strange about Alexander-Arnold's body on Sky Sports

Twitter noticed something strange about Alexander-Arnold's body on Sky Sports

The worst FIFA player in history had a better shot than Neymar

The worst FIFA player in history had a better shot than Neymar

Unfortunately for the City man, the early stages of his Etihad career have been littered with errors and a tendency to over-play in possession.

Hart on the hand demonstrated the fundamental role a goalkeeper should play in a football team – never more so than during his last outing when Torino hosted AC Milan.

While not immune from the odd lapse in concentration himself, Hart has always been renowned for his incredible reflexes and again lived up to his reputation with a stunning triple save at the Olimpico di Torino.

The onslaught begins when a shot is fizzed straight at him from a cross, prompting an instinctive save from close range.

Hart then attempts to grasp the loose ball on his goal line only for Milan’s Andrea Bertolacci to poke it over the line.

But another partial clearance is met with a low drive through several bodies that forces a third save from the scrambling goalkeeper.

Although Milan were ultimately awarded a goal, it’s a very impressive triple effort from Hart.

Have a look at the video below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
David Silva
Kevin De Bruyne
UEFA Champions League
Football
Manchester City
Premier League
Joe Hart

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again