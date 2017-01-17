Anthony Joshua's IBF and WBA world heavyweight title matchup with Wladimir Klitschko has shattered the Wembley Stadium ticket sales record.

Over 80,000 tickets have been sold for the bout on April 29, which is live on Sky Box Office, eclipsing the previous record number which was set by Carl Froch's action-packed rematch against George Groves back in 2014.

Joshua will be hoping to add the WBA 'Super' crown to his IBF strap when he takes on former long-time unified champion of the world, Klitschko, who has been inactive since his 2015 loss to Tyson Fury.

Matchroom Sport's Eddie Hearn, who promotes Joshua, said: “The demand for tickets for Joshua vs Klitschko is phenomenal - this is unquestionably the biggest fight in British boxing history and we would have sold out Wembley twice over.

“We have put a request in to Brent Council, the Mayor’s office and TFL to increase the capacity by a further 5,000 tickets. We are confident of a positive answer and we will release further news shortly. Roll on April 29!"

The bout itself is hotly anticipated and pits the new king of the division against the old-timer coming back to reign. Klitschko is 13 years Joshua's senior and certainly looked every bit his age against Fury last time out.

But the Ukrainian is always in fantastic shape and presents the toughest test of Joshua's young career by some distance. His nouse in the ring and experience of championship boxing will give the Londoner a lot to think about and the fight could go down as one of the greats.

Klitschko has never lost back to back fights and has only been down a handful of times in his long career which has spanned nearly 70 professional fights. With a lot to prove, Dr Steel Hammer will be supremely dangerous for the champion.

