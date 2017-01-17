Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Mcilroy lost in a playoff to Graham Storm last week in South Africa.

Rory McIlroy will miss the Abu Dhabi Championship

World number two Rory McIlroy has withdrawn from this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship due a rib injury. 

Mcilroy suffered a stress fracture in his ribs during the second round of last week's BMW SA Open and, despite playing through the pain on his way to a runner-up finish, the Northern Irishman has been forced to sit this week out. 

The quadruple major winner has finished second no fewer than four times at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club and was hugely disappointed that he won't be able to crack the winners' circle this year. 

McIlroy had a scan in Dubai on Monday and was hopeful that the pain was just muscular, due to his extensive club testing over the past month or so. However, results revealed the extent of his injury and he had the following to say regarding his absence this week:

"It’s bitterly disappointing to have to withdraw from the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship," said McIlroy, who will now undergo rehabilitation and is also likely to miss the Dubai Desert Classic in the first week of February.

"I think everyone knows how much I love playing this tournament, which is one of the best on the European Tour thanks to the incredible support of HSBC and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

"To be forced to miss this week through injury is really quite annoying to be perfectly honest, but I am sure the tournament will be a huge success and I hope everyone involved has a great week...In situations like this you simply have to listen to the experts and the team I have consulted have all advised me to rest until my rib has fully recovered.”

BMW South African Open Championship - Day Four

Despite McIlroy's absence, there will still be many stars on show to enthral the crowds with defending champion Rickie Fowler, US Open winner Dustin Johnson and Open Champion Henrik Stenson all participating amongst a host of European Ryder Cup players. 

Nevertheless, the European Tour's most popular and talented player will be sorely missed at one of its flagship events. 

Topics:
Tiger Woods
Golf
Rory McIlroy
Ryder Cup

