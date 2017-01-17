With WrestleMania getting closer and closer, announcements are expected to be made about just who will enter the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Monday saw the huge announcement that WWE fans have been waiting for in the confirmation that former WWE Champion Kurt Angle will be returning to the company.

Where he belongs?

Angle was confirmed as the lead name in this year's Hall of Fame class meaning that he will shortly be appearing on WWE programming for the first time since leaving the company back in 2006.

Angle is a four time WWE Champion but he also held the World Heavyweight Championship, the WCW Championship as well as reigns as the United States and Intercontinental Champion amongst others.

He is the first inductee named for this year's event which will take place in Orlando during WrestleMania weekend.

When asked about the announcement, WWE's Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul Levesque said, per WWE.com:

"He was one of the most gifted athletes to ever enter the ring, and we are honored to welcome him into the WWE Hall of Fame."

A glowing review by Triple H - a man who fought against Angle on several occasions during his career is surely just the first of many to come pouring in over the coming weeks.

The former NCAA champion and two time All-American made his debut in WWE back at the 1999 Survivor Series.

Before the end of his rookie year, Angle captured the European and Intercontinental titles and ended the year at No Mercy 2000 where he defeated The Rock for the WWE title.

Since leaving the company however, Angle has been plying his trade at arguably their biggest rival, TNA.

For the past few months however, rumours of a return have been circling and now they look like they may be coming true.

