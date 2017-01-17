Tonight's episode of RAW marked the return of Brock Lesnar for the first time since Survivor Series, but it also intensified the build up for the Royal Rumble.

We saw several of RAW's biggest names for the Rumble collide over the course of the show, but one man who may have been hoping to enter the match may have had his hopes dashed.

A big injury blow

Before RAW went on the air tonight, this week's episode of Main Event was recorded and Darren Young suffered an injury.

In a match which saw Young take on the Shining Stars member Epico, it was ended early once Young went down.

RingsideNews reports that the match was stopped less than two minutes in due to the injury suffered by Young.

So far, it is unclear just what the actual injury was, but Young would leave the arena holding his arm.

A long term injury for Young could see any hopes he had of being included in the Royal Rumble end prematurely.

However, an injury could prove to be the best thing for him as his current gimmick alongside Bob Backlund has barely got over with the fans.

A much needed break?

If Young is now set for an injury lay off, it could be the opportunity he needs to once again re-invent himself.

When Young previously suffered an injury, he returned with his current 'Make Darren Young Great Again' gimmick.

That has not seen him rise as highly on the roster as first hoped and with him now barely appearing on RAW weekly, he could need time away.

What Young could return with however could be very interesting.

