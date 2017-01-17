Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

James could be about to take her place on the main roster (©Twitter @EntSlice).

Mickie James rumoured to be returning on Smackdown

Mickie James could be set to finally make her return to the WWE main roster on Tuesday as she is being rumoured to be appearing on Smackdown Live.

Following her impressive performance during NXT Takeover Toronto, James was handed a new WWE contract.

A new rivalry

Fans have however been wondering since then just when they will see her again inside a WWE ring?

Where will Mickie James fit into the Smackdown roster?

It now looks like that could be just 24 hours away as RingsideNews reports that she could be due to make her Smackdown Live debut on Tuesday night.

For several weeks, former Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch has been involved with a feud with both Alexa Bliss and the mysterious Luchadora.

Luchadora has been used in the last few weeks and fans have been wondering who it is under the mask.

While it is likely that independent wrestlers have taken her place in matches over the last few weeks, it is now believed that James will be revealed as the woman under the mask.

If James is set to enter the Smackdown women's division, she could soon be viewing a shot at Bliss' Women's Championship.

If however, she returns and begins the expected feud with Lynch, it will be interesting to see just what happens with the Women's Championship.

With two weeks to go until the Royal Rumble, James' addition to the roster could be a very beneficial one.

Adding a veteran like James to the roster will surely only benefit brand blue, meanwhile, if James' performance at Takeover was anything to go by, she could quickly become of the top women on the main roster.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
WWE Smackdown

