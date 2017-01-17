Monday saw the first name to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame announced as Kurt Angle was revealed to be returning to the company on RAW.

With Angle set to be inducted during WrestleMania weekend, the question now becomes just who will join him in this year's Hall of Fame class?

The Glamazon entering the Hall of Fame?

While rumours have been circulating for weeks that Diamond Dallas Page could be set to be inducted this year, another name has now surfaced.

Former Women's Champion Beth Phoenix is being rumoured to be inducted this year alongside Angle.

Phoenix left the WWE in 2012 after three Women's Championship reigns and one spell as the Divas Champion.

The former Diva of the Year is currently married to another Hall of Famer Edge - who was honoured by the company back in 2012.

The pair have two children together, however unlike her husband, Phoenix's returns to the WWE have been very few and far between.

Phoenix being the female inductee this year would be a very deserving award for her, despite it all still just being speculation right now.

A star studded class?

While Angle has been confirmed for the Hall of Fame, other names mentioned are only speculative.

Former superstars such as DDP, William Regal, Christian and Rick Rude have all been linked with possible inductions ahead of WrestleMania 33.

