Olivier Giroud has his say on the battle of scorpion kicks with Henrikh Mkhitaryan

It's been the season for scorpion kicks this year. Usually a rare occurrence, fans have been spoilt with not one but two already and the debate over which one was better has been raging ever since.

Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan got the ball rolling with his in late December before Olivier Giroud added another a week later on New Years Day.

And speaking to Sky Sports, Giroud opened up on how his teammates reacted to his wonderful effort against Crystal Palace.

But not only did he reveal what was said to him in the immediate aftermath, but he also opened up on his preference between the two goals.

While taking part in a Q&A with Soccer AM, he said: "Actually, they were teasing me, saying that the Mkhitaryan one was better!"

"It's crazy that two similar goals were scored in one week. I don't know if I got inspired, it's destiny.

"He did very well as well, but I think mine is better! But to be serious it was funny in the dressing room, we were all surprised by what happened."

The Frenchman was forced to bide his time with getting into the side at the Emirates this season, but since his re-emergence, he has found the net in his past five games with some crucial late goals to take his tally for the season into double figures.

But despite this, he insisted that he is still looking for ways to improve as a player.

"When I first arrived at the club I'd won the league with Montpellier but I came in a discreet way, and I had to prove myself," he added.

"I always try to improve myself, I've won trophies with this club and we want to carry on this adventure, hopefully winning more trophies and the Premier League."

And when asked about which trophy he would prefer to win at Arsenal, he confirmed that it is the Premier League title that he desires the most.

"Definitely the Premier League," he said. "Before, to be honest, it was the Champions League, but when I understood what the Premier League means for the English fans, I'd definitely say I need to win the Premier League."

