Paul Pogba didn't have the best of times during Manchester United's meeting with Liverpool over the weekend.

The world's most expensive player failed to get a foothold in the game and even gave away the penalty that saw the visitors go a goal ahead in the first half thanks to a clumsy handball.

Generally, after recovering from a shaky start to the season, Pogba's form has been impressive lately but on Sunday he failed to deliver with a performance and as such has found himself being roundly criticised.

Article continues below

But speaking with Sky Sports in the aftermath of Sunday's 1-1 draw, Pogba's veteran teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic explained that he feels the Frenchman will learn from his performance and use the criticism to his advantage.

The 35-year-old stressed that the midfielder must learn to cope with the pressure that comes with playing at the top and channel the expectation into performances.

Article continues below

"Pressure is something I enjoy," Ibrahimovic said. "I don't know Paul personally to be able to answer that for him. But I think he likes it also because, without pressure, we would not be on our toes at the top level.

"If you want to play at the top, pressure is 24 hours, and if you play well or better the pressure becomes even greater.

"So it's something that we learn from and something we have to handle because we belong to the top, Paul belongs to the top absolutely and the pressure will be there."

Much of the criticism surrounding Pogba came because he became the first Premier League player to be given his own emoji in the run up to the game.

This was used on the advertising boards surrounding the pitch with many wondering if this focus had affected him and left him feeling overwhelmed, but Zlatan felt that this was just another part of the game that he will have to deal with.

"I think football is like that today. With the social media, the media building up the game.

"When I started to play football there was no social media, none of these things. But it's part of the game now. What is too much, what is too less? We don't know. We just follow the game. We are professional, we train like always, try to do our best every game.

"For Paul (on Sunday) the game was different. It was a dirty game, in the way we had to play more direct, by jumping over the midfield because the pressure Liverpool put on us was hard.

"It was difficult. The first game against them was the same. The guys told me every game we play against Liverpool looks like this."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms