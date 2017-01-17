Who do you think will win the Premier League this season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Zlatan.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals what he thinks about Paul Pogba having his own emoji

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Paul Pogba didn't have the best of times during Manchester United's meeting with Liverpool over the weekend.

The world's most expensive player failed to get a foothold in the game and even gave away the penalty that saw the visitors go a goal ahead in the first half thanks to a clumsy handball.

Generally, after recovering from a shaky start to the season, Pogba's form has been impressive lately but on Sunday he failed to deliver with a performance and as such has found himself being roundly criticised.

Article continues below

But speaking with Sky Sports in the aftermath of Sunday's 1-1 draw, Pogba's veteran teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic explained that he feels the Frenchman will learn from his performance and use the criticism to his advantage.

The 35-year-old stressed that the midfielder must learn to cope with the pressure that comes with playing at the top and channel the expectation into performances.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Kurt Angle's huge WWE return has been revealed

Kurt Angle's huge WWE return has been revealed

RAW superstar injured before the show went on the air

RAW superstar injured before the show went on the air

There's been a massive Antoine Griezmann to Man Utd update [Independent]

There's been a massive Antoine Griezmann to Man Utd update [Independent]

Antonio Conte will only play Diego Costa again on one condition [Guardian]

Antonio Conte will only play Diego Costa again on one condition [Guardian]

"Pressure is something I enjoy," Ibrahimovic said. "I don't know Paul personally to be able to answer that for him. But I think he likes it also because, without pressure, we would not be on our toes at the top level.

"If you want to play at the top, pressure is 24 hours, and if you play well or better the pressure becomes even greater.

"So it's something that we learn from and something we have to handle because we belong to the top, Paul belongs to the top absolutely and the pressure will be there."

Much of the criticism surrounding Pogba came because he became the first Premier League player to be given his own emoji in the run up to the game.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-LIVERPOOL

This was used on the advertising boards surrounding the pitch with many wondering if this focus had affected him and left him feeling overwhelmed, but Zlatan felt that this was just another part of the game that he will have to deal with.

"I think football is like that today. With the social media, the media building up the game.

"When I started to play football there was no social media, none of these things. But it's part of the game now. What is too much, what is too less? We don't know. We just follow the game. We are professional, we train like always, try to do our best every game.

"For Paul (on Sunday) the game was different. It was a dirty game, in the way we had to play more direct, by jumping over the midfield because the pressure Liverpool put on us was hard.

"It was difficult. The first game against them was the same. The guys told me every game we play against Liverpool looks like this."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Jose Mourinho
Football
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again