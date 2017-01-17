Hawks (24-17) 108, Knicks (18-24) 107

The Knicks suffered a tough loss to Atlanta as Derrick Rose (18/4/9) had his drive to the basket rejected by Paul Millsap (17/7/6) before Carmelo Anthony (30/7/2) missed the putback attempt. Dennis Schroder (28/3/4) shot an incredible 13-16, including the go-ahead bucket for Atlanta.

Blazers (18-25) 101, Wizards (21-19) 120

John Wall (24/4/7) and Bradley Beal (25/2/5) helped the Wizards cruise past the Trail Blazers in the battle of two elite backcourts. Damian Lillard (22/7/3) had a game-high for Portland but CJ McCollum (12/2/2) had an off night.

Sixers (13-26) 113, Bucks (20-20) 104

It was a battle of the NBA's future in Milwaukee and the Sixers came out on top. Joel Embiid (22/12/2) put in a game-winning performance with a double-double. Dario Saric (17/9/4) shot 6-11 off the bench. Giannis Antetokounmpo (23/6/2) and Jabari Parker (23/5/1) showed out for the Bucks.

Pelicans (16-26) 95, Pacers (21-19) 98

After their embarrassing blowout loss in London, it was business as usual for the Pacers in Indianapolis. Jeff Teague (16/8/10) and Myles Turner (18/12/1) both had double-doubles as Paul George (19/5/6) led the team in scoring. Anthony Davies (16/3/3) played just 23 minutes before leaving the game with a back injury. X-rays returned negative.

Magic (17-26) 112, Nuggets (16-23) 125

Denver won their second consecutive game thanks to another double-double from Nikola Jokic (30/11/5). Emmanuel Mudiay (18/2/13) racked up the assists for his own double-double. Elfrid Payton (20/4/12) got in on the act for Orlando but they couldn't hang with the Nuggets.

Hornets (20-21) 98, Celtics (26-15) 108

Mr fourth quarter, Isaiah Thomas (35/5/4), had another huge night as the Boston Celtics continued to secure their place in the top four of the Eastern Conference. Al Horford (22/6/4) made a vital contribution. Kemba Walker (24/4/2) had a good game but the Hornets couldn't live with Boston's point guard.

Cavaliers (29-11) 91, Warriors (35-6) 126

The Warriors won big in their final regular-season matchup with the defending champions. Kevin Durant (21/6/5), Stephen Curry (20/2/11) and Klay Thompson (26/4/0) came out firing as the Dubs took a 78-49 lead into half-time. LeBron James (20/8/2) had six of Cleveland's 15 turnovers. Kevin Love (3/3/1) missed the whole second half. Draymond Green (11/13/11) had a triple-double.

Jazz (27-16) 106, Suns (13-28) 101

Seven Utah players scored double-digits as they picked up a win in the desert. Rudy Gobert (18/17/1) had a double-double to go with his four blocks. Gordon Hayward (17/4/5) and George Hill (17/8/3) were impressive. Eric Bledsoe (31/9/9) came so close to a triple-double for the Suns.

Thunder (25-18) 98, Clippers (29-14) 120

JJ Redick (20/1/2), DeAndre Jordan (19/15/2) and Marreese Speights (23/10/3) led the Clippers to a comfortable victory on MLK Day as Chris Paul (8/3/6) suffered a sprained thumb. Russell Westbrook(24/5/4) led the Thunder but only three other players could manage double figures.