Louis van Gaal.

Louis van Gaal explains why Man Utd's FA Cup win was his best ever

Louis van Gaal isn't fondly remembered by many Manchester United fans. His time at the club was blighted by accusations of negative football and his personality often rubbed people up the wrong way.

But despite this, he is seemingly still a man in demand, as reports this week are claiming that he has rejected a lucrative opportunity to jump on the money train to China by knocking back a £40million offer from several clubs.

The Dutchman ended his two-year stint at Old Trafford by bringing home the FA Cup before being moved on in favour for Jose Mourinho, and made a rather surprising admission about bringing the trophy home.

Of all the silverware he's won, he confessed that the FA Cup was his finest achievement, thanks in large part to the enormous pressure he found himself under during his time there.

“The last six months at United, the circumstances, were so difficult,” he said at a conference in Holland as per the Mirror.

“That is why the trophy I won, the FA Cup, I consider the biggest trophy in my career.

“When they have put you on a stage with your head on the block, my head was in a noose for six months with the English media on top of me.

“Under those circumstances I was expected to inspire those United players every day.

"Going to the absolute climax of the FA Cup Final, ending with ten men and having to score to win In extra-time. Having gone through all that, and then walking away with the trophy, was incredible for me.

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - The Emirates FA Cup Final

And when asked about his overtures from China, he admitted that the offers were tempting, with some of the numbers running up to an incredible £45m over three years, but the money is of little interest as he is still being paid handsomely by United.

“I’ve had lots of offers since including millions from China. They are prepared to pay a fortune," he added.

“Yes, they want to pay that sort of money and I could have gone but I have a lovely pay-off from Manchester United.

"They still pay my wages every month and that is a nice sum.”

