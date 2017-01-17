What exactly is going on behind the scenes at Chelsea between Antonio Conte and Diego Costa is anyone's guess.

Reports claim the pair were involved in a heated row during a training session last week after Costa, who has a lower back injury, complained about the club's physios.

Conte reacted angrily and was heard shouting "Go to China!", referring to speculation of a £30 million-per-year move to the Chinese Super League.

Article continues below

Rumours of a bust-up then intensified over the weekend when Costa didn't travel with the Chelsea squad to face Leicester City, where the Premier League leaders won 3-0.

And when asked for an update on the Spanish striker's situation after the game, Conte insisted he was injured and nothing more.

Article continues below

Costa has reportedly been told by teammates to apologise for his actions but, should he refuse, Conte might have something in store for the 28-year-old.

A video has gone viral on Twitter of Conte's interview with Thierry Henry last October, where the Italian explained how he would deal with players who misbehave and show him a lack of respect - like Costa.

And what he said was absolutely brutal, as you can see below.

He said: "I always talk about education and respect. I demand this (respect), I give this, but I demand this.

"If someone hasn't got good attitude or good behaviour, in different circumstances, I prefer to kill him."

Henry started laughing at this point but Conte, with a straight face, repeated himself.

"I prefer to kill him and to earn 22 players' [respect]," he added. "If the manager closes their eyes, [because] he doesn't want to see the bad situation, he will lose the dressing room."

Sounds like Costa needs to watch his back...

Even further punishment could await the Spain international after Conte and owner Roman Abramovich agreed he will not play for Chelsea until he accepts a move to China is never going to happen.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms