How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Antonio Conte.

Video of Antonio Conte explaining how he may deal with Diego Costa goes viral

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

What exactly is going on behind the scenes at Chelsea between Antonio Conte and Diego Costa is anyone's guess.

Reports claim the pair were involved in a heated row during a training session last week after Costa, who has a lower back injury, complained about the club's physios.

Conte reacted angrily and was heard shouting "Go to China!", referring to speculation of a £30 million-per-year move to the Chinese Super League.

Article continues below

Rumours of a bust-up then intensified over the weekend when Costa didn't travel with the Chelsea squad to face Leicester City, where the Premier League leaders won 3-0.

And when asked for an update on the Spanish striker's situation after the game, Conte insisted he was injured and nothing more.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Seahawks star goes on huge Tom Brady rant after playoff loss

Seahawks star goes on huge Tom Brady rant after playoff loss

Kurt Angle's huge WWE return has been revealed

Kurt Angle's huge WWE return has been revealed

RAW superstar injured before the show went on the air

RAW superstar injured before the show went on the air

Twitter can't believe how bad Juventus' new logo is [Best Tweets]

Twitter can't believe how bad Juventus' new logo is [Best Tweets]

Premier League club tell Barcelona they will pay £100m for Lionel Messi [Sun]

Premier League club tell Barcelona they will pay £100m for Lionel Messi [Sun]

Costa has reportedly been told by teammates to apologise for his actions but, should he refuse, Conte might have something in store for the 28-year-old.

A video has gone viral on Twitter of Conte's interview with Thierry Henry last October, where the Italian explained how he would deal with players who misbehave and show him a lack of respect - like Costa.

And what he said was absolutely brutal, as you can see below.

He said: "I always talk about education and respect. I demand this (respect), I give this, but I demand this.

"If someone hasn't got good attitude or good behaviour, in different circumstances, I prefer to kill him."

Henry started laughing at this point but Conte, with a straight face, repeated himself.

Chelsea v Stoke City - Premier League

"I prefer to kill him and to earn 22 players' [respect]," he added. "If the manager closes their eyes, [because] he doesn't want to see the bad situation, he will lose the dressing room."

Sounds like Costa needs to watch his back...

Even further punishment could await the Spain international after Conte and owner Roman Abramovich agreed he will not play for Chelsea until he accepts a move to China is never going to happen.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Chelsea
Spain Football
Didier Drogba
UEFA Champions League
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League
Frank Lampard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again