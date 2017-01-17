Over the decades in professional boxing, it has been witnessed that boxers earn astronomical amounts of money depending upon the enormity of the bout they are competing in.

There remains a disparity as many oppose the inequality of pay although the fight takes place in the same weight division.

Former boxer Floyd Mayweather has urged the current breed of fighters to not complain about the money, but instead prove themselves in the top level before demanding higher pay.

Article continues below

'Money', which is Mayweather's nickname, is currently mentoring Adrien Broner, but the retired ace enjoyed a phenomenal career since turning pro in 1996.

Amassing an impressive undefeated winning streak during the entirety of his career, where he fought 49 times and won every bout, including 26 knockout victories, Mayweather has become one of the biggest names in the sport's history.

Article continues below

Broner, on the other hand, has already suffered two losses, yet Mayweather believes in his potential and reiterated that he has a lot of faith in him.

Initially speaking of his tenure in the sport and later hailing the genius of his apprentice, Boxingnewsonline.net quoted the 39-year-old saying: “I gradually moved up. Because that’s the way you’re supposed to do.

"He made a big jump and I’m going to be honest, [Marcos] Maidana’s one of the hardest hitting mother******s I ever fought and Adrien Broner can vouch for that.

"For Adrien Broner to get knocked down by Maidana and hop up and continue to fight.

“I just want to tell Adrien I’m proud of him. Through all the stuff that he’s been through he’s still able to go out there and perform.”

But, the five-division world champion also feels the need to be outspoken if one believes in their ability to be the absolute best.

“I don’t want to be controlled. No athlete out there should be controlled and told what to say.

“If you’re the best, you say you’re the best.”

He further states that the present generation of superstars in the ring are more concerned for money without tackling the hassles of the sport, thereby contradicting to many who assume Mayweather had it all too easy.

“Most of these fighters nowadays, all they do is bitch and complain about the money.

"‘We want what Mayweather got.’ Well, you’ve got to take the same road Mayweather took. I fought 17 times in a year and a half. That’s the reason why I fought for the world title and I fought the best guy at the weight.

“Then once you get to a certain point, a certain pinnacle, where you accomplish everything that want to accomplish, then you’ve got to say what next.

"Then you want to see everybody around you win and accomplish certain things. Because there’s nothing else I can really do in the sport no more.”

Mayweather recently ridiculed UFC president Dana White, who offered him a mammoth $25million to face Conor McGregor, yet, he did not reject or accept the proposition.

It remains to be seen if in the days ahead the American star, who has not featured in the ring since calling time in his career in 2015, accepts to fight the Irishman, while experts might suggest it is only the monetary aspect that sweetened the deal as Mayweather has nothing further to prove to his critics in future.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms