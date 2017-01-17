How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Jamie Carragher.

Jamie Carragher names the four teams who can win the Premier League

Football News
24/7

Never before in the Premier League era has there been a six-horse race for the title with under half of the season remaining.

The 2016/17 campaign has certainly been a special one, with league leaders Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United all in with a chance.

Results at the weekend once again saw the tables turned, with Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal all winning convincingly but City slumping to a 4-0 defeat away at Everton.

Liverpool's draw against United at Old Trafford made things even more interesting, with the latter now just two points behind their Manchester rivals.

While Chelsea still appear to be running away with it at the top - they're seven points clear of Tottenham - there's simply no telling who will end up as champions.

What's guaranteed is that some clubs will start to drop out of the title race as the business end of the season draws ever closer.

And according to Jamie Carragher, two clubs are already out of contention.

Speaking to Sky Sports over the weekend, he said: "I think four [teams can win it]. I don't think the Manchester clubs can.

"I think two or three games into the season we felt they were the two who would battle for the league. They're 10 and 12 points behind [Chelsea].

Everton v Manchester City - Premier League

"City have still got to go to Chelsea. Goal difference is almost double for Chelsea, which is an extra point, so I only see Arsenal and above who can win the title."

In Carragher's mind, neither United or City have a chance of winning the title, leaving Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal to battle it out.

The Sky Sports pundit could well be made to eat his words, though, after Zlatan Ibrahimovic explained how United, who are only five points behind Liverpool, are still very much in the hunt.

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

"Imagine if we'd got those [extra] points [earlier in the season], where we'd be now," the Swede said, per the Independent. "It'd be a big difference. But, okay, we're paying for it.

"We had a gap where there was a distance to the top five but now we're closer. From second to us is five points, Chelsea is 12. We are there, we just wait for the other ones to do mistakes.

"If we could have won against Liverpool it'd have been a fantastic result but we take the draw and let's see what the other teams do.

"Hopefully they make mistakes and have their own dip because we had our dips. We just need to win and keep going like we're doing, we've got great confidence."

