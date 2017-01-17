How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Jose Mourinho.

Man United fans create epic new chant for Jose Mourinho

It's fair to say that Manchester United fans are finally starting to warm to life under Jose Mourinho.

The former Chelsea boss has navigated the side through a tricky opening period and now the Red Devils are starting to return to being the one of the most intimidating sides in English football once again.

Following Sunday's 1-1 draw with Liverpool, the club are now 16 games without defeat, which is the kind of run they've not been on since Sir Alex Ferguson retired from the game in 2013.

However, despite the unbeaten streak they currently find themselves on, they remain 12 points off current table toppers Chelsea, and they're still not guaranteed to book a spot in next season's Champions League.

But overall, the fans seem happy that they're making strides to be returning to where they feel they belong and as such, have given their new boss an amusing little chant.

Sung to the tune of "I'm into something good" by popular sixties band Herman's Hermits, the chant goes: "Woke up this morning feelin' fine, I've got United on my mind, Jose's got us playing the way we should. Somethin tells me I'm into somethin good"

The fans in the video, clearly one or two drinks deep, had no problems airing their new tune away from the confines of the stadium, suggesting that they're pretty darn pleased with taking a point away from their recent encounter with Liverpool.

Whether the tune joins in with the rest of the United songbook, the members of Herman's Hermits will be pretty pleased to know that they've joined the likes of the Beach Boys in having one of their songs immortalised on the terraces of English football grounds.

United travel to Stoke on Saturday with the hope of maintaining the run they're on to keep up the pressure on Manchester City above them.



