As Manchester City appear to be embroiled in the race for a Champions League spot rather than the title picture everyone expected, questions are starting to be asked where everything has gone wrong.

Following the 4-0 defeat at the hands of Everton on Sunday, it hasn't taken long for the scrutiny surrounding 'keeper Claudio Bravo to reach an all-time high.

There's a fair amount of damning evidence on the Chilean; he conceded all four of Everton's efforts on Sunday, he has conceded 14 goals from the last 22 shots on target he has faced and among shot-stoppers to have played 15 games or more, he is 14th in save percentage (57.41 per cent) in the league.

He literally only saves just over every other shot.

Changes are bound to be afoot in the blue-half of Manchester in the summer as boss Pep Guardiola looks to make City's aging squad his own.

However, when the supposedly all-footballing Bravo was brought to the Etihad Stadium in the summer, the 33-year-old was considered to be a Guardiola-mould goalkeeper.

Given the lengths the Spaniard appeared to go to in moving Joe Hart, it would seem that Pep was determined to secure Bravo, but according to the Daily Mail, he was not the first choice.

Barcelona stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was Guardiola's first-choice last summer before ultimately taking his teammate for £15.4 million.

Although the German was part of the rotation at the Nou Camp initially after moving from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014, he has featured far more frequently during the 2016-17 campaign and it is unlikely that the Catalan club would want to sell.

The Citizens sit in fifth place in the Premier League right now and are 10 points adrift of league leaders Chelsea. They also have the worst defensive record of the top seven teams and have only conceded two goals less than West Brom.

There's no question City will revisit the situation in the summer with Hart returning from his loan spell with Torino, in addition to Benfica's Ederson and Sunderland Jordan Pickford said to be on the club's radar.

City also have a £13.2m buyback option on Geronimo Rulli, the 24-year-old Argentinian who joined City for £4m last summer but was sold to Real Sociedad earlier this month after a successful loan spell.

