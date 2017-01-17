How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

What Sergio Ramos said to Jorge Sampaoli before Sevilla v Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos scoring a late headed own goal at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan - you couldn’t have made it up.

But that’s precisely what happened on Sunday evening.

It also proved a costly own goal. Six minutes later and Stevan Jovetic had secured all three points for the home side, ending Real Madrid’s remarkable 40-game unbeaten record in the process.

Just three days earlier, Ramos had netted an audacious Panenka penalty against his former club and wound up the home supporters by sarcastically cupping his ears immediately afterwards.

Sevilla subsequently filed an official complaint to the LFP, La Liga’s governing body, appealing for Ramos to be punished for his antagonistic goal celebration.

What did Ramos say to Sampaoli?

Perhaps in a bid to calm the situation down a little prior to kick-off on Sunday, Ramos was filmed saying something to Sevilla’s head coach Jorge Sampaoli.

The Spain international embraced the Argentine coach and gripped his hand before rushing back onto the pitch.

Sampaoli’s amusing facial expression left Twitter wondering what, exactly, Ramos had just said.

p1b6m2q0ij1gg210bn14ha1es1jrs9.jpg

Ramos's words to Sampaoli finally revealed

Well, wonder no more. It’s now been revealed what Ramos said and we think Sampaoli would have appreciated the defender’s words - although we can’t be certain judging by that facial expression.

Here’s the video - and the Spanish translates to: "Long live those who have balls, you're one of them."

This has been backed up by the Catalan newspaper Sport.

Impressive comeback by Sevilla

Sampoali’s side certainly showed, ahem, balls to get themselves back into the match.

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Backed up by 40,000 passionate supporters inside the Sanchez Pizjuan, Sevilla fought back after conceding a 67th-minute Cristiano Ronaldo penalty to secure a victory which keeps them firmly in the title race.

Sampaoli delighted with win

"We were able to win against the league leaders and move within one point of them," Sampaoli was quoted as saying by Goal.

"To play like this against a big side will elevate this group of players. I hope we're capable of continuing to play this way, as we've done against a team that had been on a long unbeaten run. It was a deserved victory.

"If we equal great teams and get them hurt like today, we can do great things. Both today and on Thursday we were superior, and we want to continue with this.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-SEVILLA-REALMADRID

"The key was not to give up. I lived the game with a lot of emotion. The breath of the audience is moving, and that makes the responsibility to play here double.

"For us, every game is going to be difficult. Now we have to take advantage of this stimulus to continue growing and improving."

Real Madrid cling on to pole position

Los Blancos still sit top of La Liga and have a game in hand, but their lead now stands at one point following their defeat in Andalusia.

Sevilla FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

