Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has announced that he will no longer act as part of Valtteri Bottas' management team going forward.

Bottas was officially revealed as Nico Rosberg's replacement at Mercedes on Monday, and Wolff believes that continuing in a management role for the Finn would be "a conflict of interest".

Bottas was a strong favourite to replace Rosberg after the German shockingly announced his retirement from Formula One following his first world championship win last year, leaving Mercedes in a mad-dash to find a suitable replacement for the 31-year old before the start of the 2017 season.

Article continues below

Wolff invested in several F1 drivers' careers at an early stage, including former two-time world champion Mika Hakkinen, driver manager Didier Cotton, and Bottas, but revealed that following Monday's announcement, he would no longer continue his role as part of the Finn's management team.

"It would be a conflict of interest to be involved in the management of a driver and equally being his boss and running the team," he told Sky Sports.

Article continues below

"It's something we agreed a long time ago that there wouldn't be a driver that I'm looking after driving in any Mercedes racing car. And that's what's happening.

"It's something we agreed a long time ago that there wouldn't be a driver that I'm looking after driving in any Mercedes racing car. And that's what's happening."

One thing Wolff is certain to be wary of is repeating the heated rivalry which Rosberg and Hamilton shared at Mercedes as they duelled over the F1 crown last season.

Hamilton was heavily criticised during the final race in Abu Dhabi after he ignored advice from his Mercedes team and attempted to backup Rosberg into oncoming drivers, in a last ditch attempt to clinch the championship from his team-mate.

How will the Hamilton/Bottas relationship fare next season? Who is Hamilton's biggest rival following Rosberg's retirement? Have YOUR say in the comments below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms