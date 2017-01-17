Already An Elite Player, Jokic Is the Key To Mudiay's Future
Unique and incredibly smooth, Nikola Jokic is already an elite offensive player
Last week, at the o2 Arena in London, British NBA fans were treated to the Denver Nuggets beating the Indiana Pacers by a score of 140-112.
It was not a treat in the sense that it was much of a competition. After a relatively close first quarter, Denver took the lead by 11 going into half time, and then blew the game open in the third quarter after an early series of sloppy possessions by Indiana. It was definitely a blowout. It had to be if Mike Miller played.
It was nonetheless a treat from an offensive point of view. Particularly so from a Denver Nuggets-offense point of view.
140 points is 140 points. It is a lot of points. An amount of points that was almost unattainable between the demise of the Showtime Lakers and the rise of the Seven Seconds or Less Suns. Even today, in this era of higher scoring, improved offense and greatly increased pace (the league average pace of 96.3 is the highest since the 96.8 mark of the 1992-93 season), it is hard to come by. The 140 points scored by the Nuggets was the highest mark by any team in any game in the league this season unto that point, which, considering some of the ridiculous offensive performances by players and teams this year, speaks to how good they looked.
They looked good in part because of a decision to go small. Having juggled Jusuf Nurkic and Kenneth Faried as the second starting big man for the first third of the season, head coach Mike Malone had started the more defensive minded Darrell Arthur for the two games prior to Indiana. Yet when Arthur missed the game due to injury, Malone instead bumped Danilo Gallinari down to de facto power forward, and inserted usual sixth man Wilson Chandler in on the wing.
It worked. When Chandler and Gallinari pair up at the forward spots, they make for quite the offensive duo. The Emmanuel Mudiay/Gary Harris/Chandler/Galinari/Nikola Jokic five man unit that started the Pacers game is the most used five man unit Denver has had all season, and at +14 has a higher net rating than each of the next seven highest minute units. The 53.2%/41.8%/80.2% shooting percentages of that unit make up for any defensive deficiencies.
Gallinari and Chandler are both good shooters and stretch forwards, who simultaneously bring opposing defenders out of the paint with their ability to shoot from deep while being plenty willing and able to drive on any overplays or partially-set defences. With Harris spotting up well and occasionally cutting to the rim, along with Mudiay’s improved-if-mediocre spot-up shot and occasional snaky drive, that five-man unit has weapons offensively.
However, the driving force behind that offensive unit and those weapons is not Mudiay, the point guard. It instead is the centre, Nikola Jokic, a monster of a player who, with a relatively slender frame, permanent look of insouciance and a below-the-rim style of play, absolutely does not look like one.
Measuring his passing and offensive focal point status by the simplest available measure, assists per game, Jokic is third on the team at 3.9 in 24.8 minutes per game. As expected, he trails the two point guards on the team, Mudiay and Jameer Nelson who almost evenly split every available minute at the position. Nevertheless, he does not trail them by much. Mudiay records 4.0 per game in 28.6 minutes per game, while Nelson leads the team at 4.3 in 24.6 minutes. On even the most basic of measures, then, Jokic is just as key to the ball distribution as the point guards.
Indeed, any offensive measure can be used to speak to Jokic’s offensive brilliance. His PER is 24.6. His 59.0% field goal percentage is fifth in the league, and the four above him (DeAndre Jordan, Rudy Gobert, Dwight Howard and Steven Adams) are finishers only, almost always from within four feet. And his offensive rating is a league-leading 129.1.
This is not to say that Jokic is purely an offensive player. He is not. Those same good hands that fuel his abilities on offense also help him on defense, when guarding switches, screens, the post, or any of the above. Jokic does not have the leap and the explosion to be an eye catching, shot-changing basket protector, but once again, the rotations and reads that serve him so well offensively do so defensively as well.
There is a nous and an extemporaneousness to Jokic at all times. If the Nuggets run set plays out of timeouts, Jokic and his ability to exploit all angles are usually involved, yet in the half court, where the majority of plays are based on reading and reacting, his ability to see the passing angles that the defense cannot (combined with the fact that almost every pass is a no-look pass), he is even more of a focal point. And it is he who so regularly found the Gallinari/Chandler pairing in positions where they were ready to shoot.
Denver scored 140 points by running a large amount of offense through Jokic, but although he finished with seven official assists, that total does not do him justice. The number of outlet passes, extra passes, incisive first passes, kick outs to shooters who then missed and passes that led to free throw attempts is not captured in a basic box score, but is there nonetheless, and is the reason that league-leading offensive rating is as high as it is.
All of this has an impact on Mudiay. Drafted 10th overall in 2015, fresh after a season in China, the 19-year-old Mudiay has experienced two and a half years of the purest on-the-job training that there can be. All of which began in a unique and potentially volatile set of circumstances.
To go directly from high school to China – all the while not knowing how to be an adult yet, let alone also having to deal with the vast cultural differences, the requirement to develop his body and every aspect of his game, and the pressure of the $3 million contract – is a leap that has never been made before. And for good reason. It was a huge one.
Upon his arrival in the NBA, Mudiay received what NBA fans routinely clamour for – starter minutes for a younger player. Given the starting job from day one, and with the now-veteran Nelson in for support both on and off the court, Mudiay was thrown in at the deep end. Normally, young players sit and earn their spot, behind veterans who may have less overall talent but who have the nuance so important at the NBA level. Not so with Mudiay. For better or for worse, Denver committed to him immediately.
It frankly has not gone that well. Mudiay has made improvements in his one and a half seasons, but they are incremental, and while there is potential there for him to grow into being a slasher and defender, that potential is not yet realised. Mudiay is as guilty as any Nugget of missed defensive rotations and allowing himself to be beaten off the dribble and via screens, and has struggled notably as a scorer. Being only a mediocre (when catching and shooting) to poor (when shooting off the dribble) jump shooter, and a very poor finisher at the rim, Mudiay’s shotmaking talent has a ways to go. He can get there, but once he does, he cannot finish.
Nevertheless, the potential in those areas is there, and the results will come with time and effort. What he has not shown much of is half court point guard skills. Of probing, of driving and kicking, of running pick-and-roll, and of swinging the ball, initiating movement of both player and ball even if the good look is still six passes away. The intent is there, but more often than not, when Mudiay uses a screen, it is to shoot or drive.
Into that breach steps Jokic.
Even leaving behind for a minute the no-looks, the over-the-head passes, the effortlessly perfect post-up decision-making and the finding of all corners and cutters from the mid or low post, Jokic is also a threat up top. A threat to shoot, an occasional threat to drive, a threat to run pick-and-roll (either half of it, conceivably), a threat to slip and dive to the basket, and even a threat to bring the ball up.
Moreover, he is a threat to dribble hand-off, the simple timeless fundamental that kept Jason Collins in a job for a decade. With this simple action, Jokic can open up the defense for Mudiay. If Mudiay runs around a dribble hand-off from Jokic, he thus catches the ball on the move, when he is far more effective than when catching from standing. He can then attack the basket, or, using the screen from the seven footer, square up properly with some space and knock down the outside shot. The shots still need to go in, but this is where Mudiay, with consistent form, will thrive.
We are far removed from the relatively recent era in which it was something of a miracle when a centre proved capable of catching, turning, kicking out, and showing some poise. The skill level of NBA players is very high at this moment, and while the pace-and-space revolution has not killed (and will never kill) quality inside play, what is has done is to almost totally eliminate underskilled centres. The days of the seven-foot stiff who took up space around the basket and was good for some blocks, but who was as much use offensively as a chocolate teapot, are all but behind us – for a player to fulfil that role now, they have to be very athletic.
Nevertheless, very few centres can serve as a key, or the key, halfcourt offensive focal point for their team. And yet, for the few that there are, Jokic is better at it than all of them. Even a prime Pau Gasol did not pass this well.
In Jokic and Mudiay, Denver were hoping for a Marc Gasol/Mike Conley style pairing. Less than two years in, and Jokic is already past that. Mudiay has Mike Malone and Jameer Nelson to help him learn the NBA point guard position, and talent around him, but no one will help more than Jokic.
