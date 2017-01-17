Unique and incredibly smooth, Nikola Jokic is already an elite offensive player

140 points is 140 points. It is a lot of points. An amount of points that was almost unattainable between the demise of the Showtime Lakers and the rise of the Seven Seconds or Less Suns. Even today, in this era of higher scoring, improved offense and greatly increased pace (the league average pace of 96.3 is the highest since the 96.8 mark of the 1992-93 season), it is hard to come by. The 140 points scored by the Nuggets was the highest mark by any team in any game in the league this season unto that point, which, considering some of the ridiculous offensive performances by players and teams this year, speaks to how good they looked.

They looked good in part because of a decision to go small. Having juggled Jusuf Nurkic and Kenneth Faried as the second starting big man for the first third of the season, head coach Mike Malone had started the more defensive minded Darrell Arthur for the two games prior to Indiana. Yet when Arthur missed the game due to injury, Malone instead bumped Danilo Gallinari down to de facto power forward, and inserted usual sixth man Wilson Chandler in on the wing.

It worked. When Chandler and Gallinari pair up at the forward spots, they make for quite the offensive duo. The Emmanuel Mudiay/Gary Harris/Chandler/Galinari/Nikola Jokic five man unit that started the Pacers game is the most used five man unit Denver has had all season, and at +14 has a higher net rating than each of the next seven highest minute units. The 53.2%/41.8%/80.2% shooting percentages of that unit make up for any defensive deficiencies.

Gallinari and Chandler are both good shooters and stretch forwards, who simultaneously bring opposing defenders out of the paint with their ability to shoot from deep while being plenty willing and able to drive on any overplays or partially-set defences. With Harris spotting up well and occasionally cutting to the rim, along with Mudiay’s improved-if-mediocre spot-up shot and occasional snaky drive, that five-man unit has weapons offensively.

However, the driving force behind that offensive unit and those weapons is not Mudiay, the point guard. It instead is the centre, Nikola Jokic, a monster of a player who, with a relatively slender frame, permanent look of insouciance and a below-the-rim style of play, absolutely does not look like one.

Measuring his passing and offensive focal point status by the simplest available measure, assists per game, Jokic is third on the team at 3.9 in 24.8 minutes per game. As expected, he trails the two point guards on the team, Mudiay and Jameer Nelson who almost evenly split every available minute at the position. Nevertheless, he does not trail them by much. Mudiay records 4.0 per game in 28.6 minutes per game, while Nelson leads the team at 4.3 in 24.6 minutes. On even the most basic of measures, then, Jokic is just as key to the ball distribution as the point guards.

Indeed, any offensive measure can be used to speak to Jokic’s offensive brilliance. His PER is 24.6. His 59.0% field goal percentage is fifth in the league, and the four above him (DeAndre Jordan, Rudy Gobert, Dwight Howard and Steven Adams) are finishers only, almost always from within four feet. And his offensive rating is a league-leading 129.1.

This is not to say that Jokic is purely an offensive player. He is not. Those same good hands that fuel his abilities on offense also help him on defense, when guarding switches, screens, the post, or any of the above. Jokic does not have the leap and the explosion to be an eye catching, shot-changing basket protector, but once again, the rotations and reads that serve him so well offensively do so defensively as well.

There is a nous and an extemporaneousness to Jokic at all times. If the Nuggets run set plays out of timeouts, Jokic and his ability to exploit all angles are usually involved, yet in the half court, where the majority of plays are based on reading and reacting, his ability to see the passing angles that the defense cannot (combined with the fact that almost every pass is a no-look pass), he is even more of a focal point. And it is he who so regularly found the Gallinari/Chandler pairing in positions where they were ready to shoot.

Denver scored 140 points by running a large amount of offense through Jokic, but although he finished with seven official assists, that total does not do him justice. The number of outlet passes, extra passes, incisive first passes, kick outs to shooters who then missed and passes that led to free throw attempts is not captured in a basic box score, but is there nonetheless, and is the reason that league-leading offensive rating is as high as it is.

All of this has an impact on Mudiay. Drafted 10th overall in 2015, fresh after a season in China, the 19-year-old Mudiay has experienced two and a half years of the purest on-the-job training that there can be. All of which began in a unique and potentially volatile set of circumstances.

To go directly from high school to China – all the while not knowing how to be an adult yet, let alone also having to deal with the vast cultural differences, the requirement to develop his body and every aspect of his game, and the pressure of the $3 million contract – is a leap that has never been made before. And for good reason. It was a huge one.

Upon his arrival in the NBA, Mudiay received what NBA fans routinely clamour for – starter minutes for a younger player. Given the starting job from day one, and with the now-veteran Nelson in for support both on and off the court, Mudiay was thrown in at the deep end. Normally, young players sit and earn their spot, behind veterans who may have less overall talent but who have the nuance so important at the NBA level. Not so with Mudiay. For better or for worse, Denver committed to him immediately.