For eleven years, Petr Cech was the foundation of the Chelsea side that rose to prominence under the ownership of Roman Abramovich.

The Russian billionaire still has a tight grip on the reigns at Stamford Bridge, but the 34-year-old Cech has since moved on to London rivals Arsenal.

Now in his second season in north London, the former Czech Republic international, and proud owner of 124 caps, enjoyed some success over his former employers earlier this term when Arsenal dispatched of Chelsea 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

However, following that loss, Antonio Conte's Blues changed to a 3-4-3 formation and went on a 13-game winning streak that saw them rise to the top of the Premier League.

Chelsea now sits eight points ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal (hold your jokes) and seven points clear or second-placed Tottenham.

They are in pole position to lift the Premier League trophy in May and while speaking to Reuters, the man who made 494 appearances for the current league leaders took time to acknowledge their achievements this term.

Cech said: "Well I think any team that wins 13 games in a row deserves huge credit and obviously this is where they are at the moment full of confidence.

"They just had a tricky game in the last game after their first defeat after that long run without dropping points and they managed to win it.

"So their confidence is very high and they obviously have an advantage as well in terms of points."

While Cech wasn't afraid to shower his former club in some praise, he also sent a timely warning that made it clear where his loyalties now lie.

"But there's still a long way to go in football and everything can go pretty fast if you are ready to take it."

Arsenal will need to go on a major run to make any kind of title challenge now. At the end of February and the beginning of March, the Gunners have a testing period where they face Chelsea on February 4, just 11 days before the first leg of their Champions League knockout tie with Bayern Munich.

They then face Liverpool on March 4, just three days before the second leg with Bayern, so Arsenal will need to pick up maximum points from both league games to stand a chance of catching the Blues.

Arsenal fans won't need reminding that recent history does not shine February/March time in a favourable light.

