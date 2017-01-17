If you can’t remember Alexander Buttner, don’t worry: it’s safe to say you’re not alone.

Manchester United supporters, however, will have memories - not necessarily good ones - of the Dutch full-back who was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in the summer of 2012.

United picked up Buttner, a former Netherlands Under-20 international, while seeking a reliable back-up for Patrice Evra.

They ended up handing Buttner, who’d caught the eye at Vitesse, a five-year contract - but the left-back only made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, with 13 of those coming in the Premier League.

Although a threat going forwards, Buttner’s defensive performances left a lot to be desired.

Buttner fires shots at Gerrard

He was subsequently offloaded to Dynamo Moscow in June 2014 and, two-and-a-half years later, now finds himself back at Vitesse.

Buttner, now 27, admits he didn’t expect to play as many matches for Man Utd as he eventually did - but pointed out the fact that, unlike Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, he has a Premier League winners’ medal in his collection.

”I hear people talking on TV that I have only played a handful of games,” Buttner told Telesport, per Squawka.

“But in the case of Manchester United I played a lot more games for them that I could only dream of.

“My adventure at Manchester United was not a failure. I am champion of England, who can say that? Not even Steven Gerrard did that.”

Needless to say, this has sparked quite the reaction on social media, from both amused United and angered Liverpool supporters.

Gerrard still won a fair bit, Alex

Liverpool fans will be keen to remind Buttner that although Gerrard failed to land his hands on the Premier League trophy, the legendary midfielder still won a host of major honours during his illustrious career including two FA Cups, the UEFA Cup and, of course, the UEFA Champions League.

