How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

alexander buttner united.

Alexander Buttner takes a surprise dig at Steven Gerrard

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

If you can’t remember Alexander Buttner, don’t worry: it’s safe to say you’re not alone.

Manchester United supporters, however, will have memories - not necessarily good ones - of the Dutch full-back who was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in the summer of 2012.

United picked up Buttner, a former Netherlands Under-20 international, while seeking a reliable back-up for Patrice Evra.

Article continues below

They ended up handing Buttner, who’d caught the eye at Vitesse, a five-year contract - but the left-back only made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, with 13 of those coming in the Premier League.

Although a threat going forwards, Buttner’s defensive performances left a lot to be desired.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Kurt Angle's huge WWE return has been revealed

Kurt Angle's huge WWE return has been revealed

RAW superstar injured before the show went on the air

RAW superstar injured before the show went on the air

Premier League club tell Barcelona they will pay £100m for Lionel Messi [Sun]

Premier League club tell Barcelona they will pay £100m for Lionel Messi [Sun]

Watch: Hilarious video of Conte explaining how he may deal with Costa goes viral

Watch: Hilarious video of Conte explaining how he may deal with Costa goes viral

Buttner fires shots at Gerrard

He was subsequently offloaded to Dynamo Moscow in June 2014 and, two-and-a-half years later, now finds himself back at Vitesse.

Buttner, now 27, admits he didn’t expect to play as many matches for Man Utd as he eventually did - but pointed out the fact that, unlike Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, he has a Premier League winners’ medal in his collection.

”I hear people talking on TV that I have only played a handful of games,” Buttner told Telesport, per Squawka.

“But in the case of Manchester United I played a lot more games for them that I could only dream of.

“My adventure at Manchester United was not a failure. I am champion of England, who can say that? Not even Steven Gerrard did that.”

Twitter reacts

Needless to say, this has sparked quite the reaction on social media, from both amused United and angered Liverpool supporters.

Check out these tweets…

Gerrard still won a fair bit, Alex

Liverpool fans will be keen to remind Buttner that although Gerrard failed to land his hands on the Premier League trophy, the legendary midfielder still won a host of major honours during his illustrious career including two FA Cups, the UEFA Cup and, of course, the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool Celebrate Champions League Win With Victory Parade

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Ryan Giggs
Football
Paul Scholes
Premier League
Steven Gerrard
Wayne Rooney
Manchester United

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again