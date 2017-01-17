Jurgen Klopp made his frustration abundantly clear on Sunday after being forced to withdraw Joel Matip from Liverpool's squad to face Manchester United.

Despite being under the impression the Cameroonian is retired from international football, Klopp was unable to pick him due to controversy surrounding the African Cup of Nations.

Speaking ahead of the game, he said: "Our understanding is Joel is retired from international football and we, the club, did everything we had to do to make this clear.

"But until now we could not get the response we need to be 100 per cent sure that he can play.

"It's pretty difficult and pretty frustrating, to be honest. He's been in training for five days and would have been in the squad, 100 per cent, maybe on the pitch today, so I don't think it's fair.

"But we need to get an answer as quickly as possible because on Wednesday we have the next game (against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup) and then another game and another game. We cannot wait forever."

A fresh update has emerged on Matip's eligibility to play against Plymouth, with Liverpool reportedly ready to risk punishment from FIFA and play the 25-year-old.

However, they will do so at their own peril.

According to the Mirror, should Liverpool disobey FIFA's regulations and field Matip on Wednesday, they potentially face being fined and deducted points in the Premier League.

What's more is FIFA could impose a ban on Matip that stretches further than just AFCON, which concludes on February 5.

Klopp must now weigh up whether playing Matip - even if he should be allowed to - is worth sabotaging Liverpool's Premier League title bid.

In quotes relayed by the Liverpool Echo, a FIFA spokesman said: "We can confirm that Liverpool FC contacted FIFA about the matter and our services answered by directing the club to the applicable provisions.

"A player who has been called up by his association for one of its representative teams is, unless otherwise agreed by the relevant association, not entitled to play for the club with which he is registered during the period.

"Any potential violation of the applicable provisions would need to be investigated by the FIFA disciplinary committee."

FIFA are due to make a decision over Matip's involvement against Plymouth on Tuesday, at which point Liverpool will decide their own course of action.

