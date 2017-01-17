How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Joel Matip.

Liverpool face huge punishment from FIFA if Joel Matip plays against Plymouth

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jurgen Klopp made his frustration abundantly clear on Sunday after being forced to withdraw Joel Matip from Liverpool's squad to face Manchester United.

Despite being under the impression the Cameroonian is retired from international football, Klopp was unable to pick him due to controversy surrounding the African Cup of Nations.

Speaking ahead of the game, he said: "Our understanding is Joel is retired from international football and we, the club, did everything we had to do to make this clear.

Article continues below

"But until now we could not get the response we need to be 100 per cent sure that he can play.

"It's pretty difficult and pretty frustrating, to be honest. He's been in training for five days and would have been in the squad, 100 per cent, maybe on the pitch today, so I don't think it's fair.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Kurt Angle's huge WWE return has been revealed

Kurt Angle's huge WWE return has been revealed

RAW superstar injured before the show went on the air

RAW superstar injured before the show went on the air

Premier League club tell Barcelona they will pay £100m for Lionel Messi [Sun]

Premier League club tell Barcelona they will pay £100m for Lionel Messi [Sun]

Watch: Hilarious video of Conte explaining how he may deal with Costa goes viral

Watch: Hilarious video of Conte explaining how he may deal with Costa goes viral

"But we need to get an answer as quickly as possible because on Wednesday we have the next game (against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup) and then another game and another game. We cannot wait forever."

A fresh update has emerged on Matip's eligibility to play against Plymouth, with Liverpool reportedly ready to risk punishment from FIFA and play the 25-year-old.

However, they will do so at their own peril.

Derby County v Liverpool - EFL Cup Third Round

According to the Mirror, should Liverpool disobey FIFA's regulations and field Matip on Wednesday, they potentially face being fined and deducted points in the Premier League.

What's more is FIFA could impose a ban on Matip that stretches further than just AFCON, which concludes on February 5.

Klopp must now weigh up whether playing Matip - even if he should be allowed to - is worth sabotaging Liverpool's Premier League title bid.

In quotes relayed by the Liverpool Echo, a FIFA spokesman said: "We can confirm that Liverpool FC contacted FIFA about the matter and our services answered by directing the club to the applicable provisions.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-SOUTHAMPTON-LIVERPOOL

"A player who has been called up by his association for one of its representative teams is, unless otherwise agreed by the relevant association, not entitled to play for the club with which he is registered during the period.

"Any potential violation of the applicable provisions would need to be investigated by the FIFA disciplinary committee."

FIFA are due to make a decision over Matip's involvement against Plymouth on Tuesday, at which point Liverpool will decide their own course of action.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Fernando Torres
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Joel Matip
Steven Gerrard
Luis Suarez

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again