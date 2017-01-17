Olivier Giroud hints at where he'll go when he leaves Arsenal

Every player looks to the future and what it might hold for their career, and Olivier Giroud is no different.

Now at the age of 30, he knows that the clock has started ticking down on his time at the very top and he needs to start thinking about the next step.

And it would seem that the recent influx of talent into the Chinese game has got him paying attention, and he has admitted that he could be interested in following the likes of Oscar, Carlos Tevez and John Obi Mikel to the far east.

However, before that happens, he has confessed that there is one major thing left on his 'to-do' list before he even contemplates leaving the English top flight.

And that is to win the Premier League title with Arsenal.

Since joining the club from French side Montpellier back in 2012, Giroud so far only has two FA Cup winners medals to his name, as the league title has continued to evade him.

The France international recently extended his contract to stay at the club, giving him a few more years to achieve his objective, and while he insists that that remains the prime focus of his attentions he has admitted that he could be interested in heading out east at some point.

"Honestly, from my point of view I will tell you that I can understand," Goal reported him as saying when asked about the recent exodus of players to China.

"But if you asked me if I want to go now I will tell you no.

"The Premier League is my main target, but once I have won the title one day, why not, you never know."

With 10 goals to his name so far this season, and Arsenal sat eight points off the top spot with just under half a season to play, he would be crazy to think about leaving now.

Realistically, though, next season might be a better bet providing the club can secure the futures of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez as well as adding a few more top quality additions to strengthen the rest of the squad.

