Tennis

Andy Murray and brother Jamie.

Jamie Murray reveals amusing story with Uber driver in Australia

Despite being a three-time Grand Slam winner and Davis Cup champion himself, there's not much room for debate that Jamie Murray is the lesser known of the Murray brothers.

Although the eldest of the pair has enjoyed a glittering career himself, some of his success has been overshadowed by that of his younger sibling Andy.

Andy, who currently sits ranked as the men's singles world no.1, has won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year a record three times, as well as being a three-time Grand Slam winner, a two-time Olympic gold-medalist, a Davis Cup champion, and the winner of the 2016 ATP World Tour Finals.

...oh, and he's also been knighted.

Both brothers are in Melbourne at the moment competing in the Australian Open, and it seems although less recognisable than his younger brother, Jamie may have been blessed with the looks in the family.

Jamie revealed via his Twitter account, that whilst he was taking an Uber taxi in Australia, his driver remarked on how similar he looked to Andy, not realising that the two were brothers.

Jamie comically claimed that he got that a lot, before the driver probably earned himself a generous tip from the doubles star when he added that Jamie was a lot better looking than Andy.

Andy defeated Ukrainian Illya Marchenko on Monday to reach the second round of the Australian Open. The world no.1 has never won the tournament before, despite being a finalist five times in the past.

Jamie claimed the doubles title at the Australian Open last year with partner Bruno Soares, but is yet to play in this year's tournament.

Jamie and his partner Soares will look to make a start to reclaiming their crown for a second consecutive year when they take on American duo Sam Querrey and Donald Young later this week.

