For as much nonsense as Carmelo Anthony has to put up with from the New York Knicks, he still comes back for more day in and day out.

The latest nonsense the star forward has faced came in the form of a column from FanRag's Charley Rosen, a close friend of Knicks president Phil Jackson, who called into question Anthony's loyalty to the team.

Therefore, after Monday night's 108-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Anthony once again found himself having to defend himself to reporters.

According to ESPN.com, Anthony said it's ridiculous that people think he's not loyal to the Knicks after all he's been through with the team:

"I think I've proven that. I don't have to speak on that. I think I've proven that over the years, day in and day out," Anthony said after the Knicks' 108-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. "Regardless of what's going on that's surrounding this team, any talk, anything I've still showed that me being here, coming to work, being professional, got to answer your guys' questions every day, got to deal with you all, I still remain positive about that. I don't think I have to prove that to anybody."

Also in Rosen's column, he speculates that Anthony would only waive his no-trade clause to go to the Los Angeles Clippers or Cleveland Cavaliers to play with longtime friends LeBron James and Chris Paul.

Anthony, though, said any sort of trade speculation isn't coming from his camp, as he's happy in New York:

"If that's the case, if that's where it's coming from, that side, I guess it's a conversation we should have,'' Anthony said Sunday. "If they feel my time in New York is over, I guess that's a conversation we should have."

Currently, the Knicks are mired in a free-fall, losing 11 of their last 13 games. Anthony, however, is having another good season, averaging 22.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

New York has dropped to 18-24 on the season, three games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.