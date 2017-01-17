Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim has been rushed to hospital after being struck on the head by a bouncer during the final day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Rahim was taken away in an ambulance just before lunch after being hit on the back of the helmet at the Hagley Oval in New Zealand.

The 28-year old was attempting to duck under a low bouncer from fast bowler Tim Southee when he was hit on the back of the head before collapsing.

Medical staff and paramedics attended to Rahim for nearly 20 minutes as concerns grew for the cricketer as he lay motionless on the field.

However, after arriving at Wellington Hospital, which was only just over half-a-mile away from the ground, the Bangladesh captain began communicating with hospital staff.

Rahim asked that his family and teammates be told that he was okay following the incident.

Despite fears that Rahim had suffered a serious injury similar to that of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, Rahim was unbelievably able to rejoin his teammates before the end of the match after passing precautionary tests at the hospital.

New Zealand went on to win the match thanks to unbeaten century from their captain Kane Williamson.

You can see the scary moment in the video below.

Australian Test and One Day International cricketer Phillip Hughes died in 2014 at just 25-years-old after being hit by a bouncer during the Sheffield Shield match between South Australia and New South Wales.

Hughes had been wearing a helmet, however, was struck by the ball in an unprotected part below the ear. Two days later Hughes died from his injuries despite undergoing surgery.

