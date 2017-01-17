Draymond Green tells Kyrie Irving he 'knows all his moves'

Draymond Green put in a fantastic all-around performance last night as the Golden State Warriors ended their losing streak against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a big blowout win.

The 2016 All-Star, who finished second in the voting for Defensive Player of the Year last season, posted 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists as the Warriors won by 35 points - their first win against the defending champions in five attempts.

As the leader of the Warriors, Green took on the role of player-coach when talking to Zaza Pachulia during a huddle. The courtside microphones were able to pick up exactly what the forward said to his teammate.

The former Michigan State player was giving the Georgian advice on how to handle the moves of Kyrie Irving, and then went on - later in the game - to explain to Irving that he knew all of his moves - something the point guard admitted was true.

Irving and Green became friends during the 2016 Summer Olympics as they led the United States of America to another gold medal, and their friendship was clear to see throughout the game, despite the meeting being so one-sided.

With the season series levelled at 1-1, the two franchises will not see each other again until a potential finals rematch. It is the outcome everyone is expecting.