How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Jamie Carragher.

Jamie Carragher responds to Twitter hack claiming he's heading to China

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jamie Carragher is already adept at whipping up a storm on social media. 

As a prominent Twitter user, he frequently gives his opinions on everything in the world of football as well as interacting with fans, players and former pros in the process.

However, this week he unwittingly whipped his followers up into a different kind of frenzy after his account was apparently hacked.

Article continues below

With the money being poured into the game by the Chinese Super League, a number of players you wouldn't expect to have an interest in playing in the country are being convinced to make big money moves.

And the alleged prankster decided to make Carra the next target for the Chinese millions by posting a tweet from the man's account claiming that he was preparing to come out of retirement to play again in the far east.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Kurt Angle's huge WWE return has been revealed

Kurt Angle's huge WWE return has been revealed

RAW superstar injured before the show went on the air

RAW superstar injured before the show went on the air

Premier League club tell Barcelona they will pay £100m for Lionel Messi [Sun]

Premier League club tell Barcelona they will pay £100m for Lionel Messi [Sun]

Here's the one 'keeper Pep Guardiola wanted instead of Claudio Bravo [Mail]

Here's the one 'keeper Pep Guardiola wanted instead of Claudio Bravo [Mail]

"Official announcement," the former Liverpool defender's original tweet read, "delighted to announce I am coming out of retirement, looking forward to getting back on the pitch."

However, with him just two weeks away from his 39th birthday, he wasted no time in giving his response, and perhaps unfortunately, batted away the suggestion that he is set for a surprise comeback.

"I didn't tweet this so it looks like I've been hacked!" came the reply.

"Tweet could've been a lot worse!! But if any Chinese club wants to give me [money money money] - [thumbs up]."

It's probably for the best, to be fair. With the amount of quality attacking talent heading to the country, it's not likely that he'd be able to keep up.

Shortly after, it became clear that boxer Liam "Beefy" Smith was the culprit behind the Tweet, though Carragher insisted that he is still available...

Luckily, a move to China isn't at the forefront of every player's mind either, with Arjen Robben – fresh from signing a new contract at Bayern Munich – claiming that players heading over to the country are "wasting their careers".

While the money would be tempting for anybody, it's refreshing to hear that there are some players out there simply not interested solely in boosting their bank accounts by playing a standard of football that just can't compare to that of Europe right now.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Football
Liverpool
Jamie Carragher
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Gary Neville

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again