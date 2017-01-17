Jamie Carragher responds to Twitter hack claiming he's heading to China

Jamie Carragher is already adept at whipping up a storm on social media.

As a prominent Twitter user, he frequently gives his opinions on everything in the world of football as well as interacting with fans, players and former pros in the process.

However, this week he unwittingly whipped his followers up into a different kind of frenzy after his account was apparently hacked.

With the money being poured into the game by the Chinese Super League, a number of players you wouldn't expect to have an interest in playing in the country are being convinced to make big money moves.

And the alleged prankster decided to make Carra the next target for the Chinese millions by posting a tweet from the man's account claiming that he was preparing to come out of retirement to play again in the far east.

"Official announcement," the former Liverpool defender's original tweet read, "delighted to announce I am coming out of retirement, looking forward to getting back on the pitch."

However, with him just two weeks away from his 39th birthday, he wasted no time in giving his response, and perhaps unfortunately, batted away the suggestion that he is set for a surprise comeback.

"I didn't tweet this so it looks like I've been hacked!" came the reply.

"Tweet could've been a lot worse!! But if any Chinese club wants to give me [money money money] - [thumbs up]."

It's probably for the best, to be fair. With the amount of quality attacking talent heading to the country, it's not likely that he'd be able to keep up.

Shortly after, it became clear that boxer Liam "Beefy" Smith was the culprit behind the Tweet, though Carragher insisted that he is still available...

Luckily, a move to China isn't at the forefront of every player's mind either, with Arjen Robben – fresh from signing a new contract at Bayern Munich – claiming that players heading over to the country are "wasting their careers".

While the money would be tempting for anybody, it's refreshing to hear that there are some players out there simply not interested solely in boosting their bank accounts by playing a standard of football that just can't compare to that of Europe right now.

