How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

diego costa.

The Chinese Super League rule change that will have a major impact on transfers

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Will clubs in the Chinese Super League (CSL) continue to lure some of the world’s best footballers away from Europe?

All the time they’re able to offer obscene wages - Carlos Tevez is understood to be earning an eye-watering £615,000 a week following his transfer to Shanghai Shenhua from Boca Juniors - you’d have to imagine the answer to that question is a resounding yes.

Tevez, Oscar, Ramires, Paulinho, Graziano Pelle and other high-profile stars have all been tempted to move to China thanks to absurdly lucrative contracts while Diego Costa has had his head turned following a £576,000-a-week offer.

Article continues below

The Brazil-born Spain international was left out of Chelsea’s squad for the win over Leicester City at the weekend following a training ground argument with Antonio Conte.

The Chelsea boss reportedly yelled “Go to China!” towards Costa at the end of their row - although the club’s billionaire owner, Roman Abramovich, has no plans to cash in on the unsettled striker.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Kurt Angle's huge WWE return has been revealed

Kurt Angle's huge WWE return has been revealed

RAW superstar injured before the show went on the air

RAW superstar injured before the show went on the air

Premier League club tell Barcelona they will pay £100m for Lionel Messi [Sun]

Premier League club tell Barcelona they will pay £100m for Lionel Messi [Sun]

Here's the one 'keeper Pep Guardiola wanted instead of Claudio Bravo [Mail]

Here's the one 'keeper Pep Guardiola wanted instead of Claudio Bravo [Mail]

Rule change means Costa - and others - could now miss out

However, there’s now an increased chance that Costa will miss out on that £576,000-a-week offer due to a new rule change which has been implemented in China.

The rule change, according to Sky Sports, limits the number of foreign players allowed in CSL match-day squads.

FBL-ASIA-CHN-SHANGHAISIPG-OSCAR

Only three foreign players are now allowed to feature in a CSL club’s match-day squad; an attempt to improve the standards of domestic (Chinese) players.

Chinese clubs affected by the rule change

Tianjin Quanjian's owner, the billionaire Shu Yuhui, has claimed his club have backed out of moves for Costa, Edinson Cavani, Karim Benzema, Radamel Falcao and Raul Jimenez following the rule change.

He also reportedly feels that Costa’s hopes of moving to China have been scuppered by this decision.

"If [the rule] had been '4+1' as in the past, then we would have made a big investment this year, but now it seems to be changed to three," Yuhui told Tianjin TV.

"This situation has brought a change to our signing plans. The online reports about Costa, it's true we'd like him, and we made an offer for Cavani and were deep in negotiations."

Chelsea v Stoke City - Premier League

He added: ”We couldn't afford to wait half a season. We continue to wait and suffer, but at the end of the day, we'll get someone.

"We have targeted a lot of strikers, and made an offer for Benzema, but with this policy change, we are very helpless."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Oscar
Chelsea
Didier Drogba
John Terry
UEFA Champions League
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again