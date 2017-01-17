LeBron James did not have the best of nights on Monday evening. The Cleveland Cavaliers travelled to Oakland for a matchup with the Golden State Warriors hoping to extend their unbeaten run against the Western Conference's number one team.

Having won four straight games against the Warriors - including those three incredible outings in the 2016 finals - the Cavs came unstuck as the Dubs cruised to a comfortable 35-point win.

James, despite dropping 20 points and pulling down eight rebounds, was guilty of giving the ball away a lot: producing six of the Cavs' 15 turnovers and shooting just 6-18 from the field and 1-4 from downtown.

However, he was in no mood to take the heckling of one fan inside the Oracle Arena. James gets targetted wherever he goes, but on Martin Luther King night he responded to one fan by reminding him of how many rings he had won.

Pointing to his left hand, three fingers in particular, the 31-year-old mouthed the word 'three' towards the crowd. Of course, his third title came against none other than the Golden State Warriors.

It was a big loss for The Land, who played most of the game without Kevin Love, and it will give the Warriors confidence heading into a potential finals series.

Of course, when the playoffs arrive, LeBron will switch gears - he always does - but to lose so emphatically to the Dubs has to be seen as a statement of intent from the beaten finalists of 2016.