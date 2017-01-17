The Golden State Warriors ended their long wait for a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers with a blowout victory at the Oracle Arena on Monday night.

On Martin Luther King day, the Warriors came out all guns blazing on their home court and shot out to a huge 78-49 half-time lead. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant shot a combined 13-30 from deep and Draymond Green came up with a big triple-double.

However, as has become a tradition in recent Cleveland-Golden State encounters, Draymond's night involved some contention. The forward was handed a flagrant-one in the second quarter for a hard foul on LeBron James.

With the Warriors up by 17, James was running the fast break before he was brought to a grinding halt by the body and arm of the 2016 All-Star. Green was obviously unhappy with the call and made his feelings known on LeBron's reaction by pretending to flop.

The former Michigan State star kept his cool and was able to move on, helping his team to a statement victory, and their first over LeBron and Co. since game four of the 2016 finals.

James hit the floor pretty hard, but brushed off the collision after the loss, saying: "[Green's] shoulder hit me in the face. It happened so fast...I'm okay, I'm a football player."

LeBron vs. Draymond has become one of the key battles in the NBA in recent seasons, and it will only continue to grow as the teams fight for success. For the first time in a while, it was Green who ended the night on top.