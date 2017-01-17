When the New York Knicks gave rookie guard Ron Baker the start over Courtney Lee against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, they inadvertently enabled one of the best halftime interview moments of the season.

Before heading into the locker room at the intermission, star forward Carmelo Anthony answered some questions from the media about the shift in the starting lineup.

While referring to Baker, though, Anthony called him "Burgundy," a reference to the movie "Anchorman," which features a main character named Ron Burgundy.

The casual way Anthony drops the nickname during the interview in the video below adds to the greatness of the moment:

Burgundy, er, Baker had a nice game in the 108-107 loss to the Hawks, finishing with 12 points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist in his first career start.

In the words of Ron Burgundy, Monday's start was "kind of a big deal" for the young rookie out of Wichita State, but he provided the Knicks with some spark.

He'll need to do more if he wants to permanently supplant Lee in the starting lineup, but it was nice to hear Anthony say Lee, a true professional, would "stay classy" no matter what his role with the team becomes.

With the Knicks sitting at 18-24 and three games out of the Eastern Conference playoff race at the moment, it wouldn't be surprising to see coach Jeff Hornacek do some more tinkering with his lineup. New York faces a tough test on Wednesday night when the Knicks travel to Boston to take on the red-hot Celtics.