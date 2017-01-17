Back in November, Liverpool were in the midst of a 12-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and looking like one of the real contenders for the title.

However, during a routine 2-0 victory over Sunderland, a bad tackle from the Mackems' record signing, Didier Ndong, left Philippe Coutinho in floods of tears as he left the pitch with a bad ankle injury.

The Brazilian would go on to miss nine games, the majority of which came over the all-important Christmas period. However, barring a spectacular collapse away to Bournemouth and disappointing draws with Sunderland and West Ham, the red half of Merseyside managed to keep pace with the title-chasing pack.

Liverpool have shown remnants of the intense, high-tempo play that Jurgen Klopp became famous for during his time with Dortmund and the Reds are the highest scoring team in the Premier League this year.

This is the most dangerous they have looked since Liverpool came within a whisker of winning the title during the 2013-14 campaign under Brendan Rodgers, but what has Klopp done to transform the famous club?

Coutinho told Sky Sports that the answer lies in Klopp's application.

“He is a great manager, he has changed the mentality in our team," he said.

Klopp's first-game as Liverpool boss came at Tottenham away last season, and even after that single encounter, Liverpool ran further during that game than anyone in the league had up to that point.

"We have become much stronger in defence, and we’ll keep working together. We have big objectives to realise this season.

"This season promises to be very important for us and Liverpool have to keep playing well," the playmaker said.

The residents of Anfield have conceded three fewer goals than the 27 they had after 21 league games last season, and they have scored 24 more. Instead of languishing in ninth place like they did at this stage last season, Klopp's first full season in charge has guided them to joint-second in the league, third on goal difference.

"The confidence [of a good result] brings good feeling, tells us that we have to keep working hard."

Klopp's men are 14 points better off than this time in 2016, and with Coutinho returning to the fold with two substitute appearances last week against Southampton and Manchester United respectively, their hopes of challenging for silverware this season have been given a timely boost.

