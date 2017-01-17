How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Published

Tony Bellew believes his training regime will give him the upper hand over counterpart David Haye ahead of their eagerly anticipated heavyweight clash at the O2 Arena on March 4.

Bellew has been preparing for the fight in his hometown Liverpool, whilst Haye has been more interested in posting photos of himself on Instagram whilst training in Miami. 

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the fight, Bellew stated: "I'm in great shape and am ready to go. At the moment I am 225lbs and my preparation in fantastic." 

In a jibe at Haye, Bellew continued: "While he is posing in the sun, I am grafting in the cold, but it is what it is, we will see."

Bellew then reminds us of his support for the blue side of Liverpool, expressing his admiration for Everton: "(I) love going to Goodison Park every week to watch Everton... I wouldn't change my location for the world." 

Bellew believes his training will pay dividends come fight night, and the grafting in the cold will be enough to overcome the hard-hitting Haye. 

Finally, Bellew stated: "I am not a poser or one for the beach, especially in the winter, I'm more of a family man who likes to be at home. I won't be posing for any Baywatch auditions any time soon." 

BOXING-BRITAIN-HAYE-BELLEW

We will have to wait and see whether Bellew's confidence is justified when they meet in London at the O2. 

Haye goes into the fight with a record of 28-2, with his only defeats coming at the hands of Carl Thompson and Wladimir Klitschko, with the latter being his last six years ago.

As for Bellew, his record stands at 28-2-1, with his two defeats coming at the expense of Nathan Cleverly and Adonis Stevenson.

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew

