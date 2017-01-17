Bar winning the FA Cup in 2016, Louis van Gaal doesn't have much to show for his torrid two-year spell as Manchester United manager.

The much-maligned Dutchman arrived with a strong managerial record in 2014 but, having introduced a boring style of football, became something of a villain at Old Trafford.

Indeed, a fourth and seventh-placed finish in his two Premier League seasons was far from what fans - and the club's hierarchy - wanted.

Article continues below

But credit where credit is due, Van Gaal did make one positive impact during his time at United: showing faith in academy players.

Some of United's current squad members were given their debuts by Van Gaal, who believed in giving youth a chance to prove their worth.

Article continues below

And so, to mark the 65-year-old's retirement, let's take a look at the 15 United graduates who made their mark under his reign and where they are now (per Squawka).

JESSE LINGARD VS SWANSEA CITY

Jesse Lingard has come on leaps and bounds at United since making his debut in 2014, his biggest contribution coming against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final, where he scored the winner.

TYLER BLACKETT VS SWANSEA CITY

Now at Championship side Reading after a loan spell at Celtic, Tyler Blackett is largely remembered for his awful performance during the 5-3 defeat against Leicester City in 2014.

ANDREAS PEREIRA VS MK DONS

Andreas Pereira, currently on loan at Granada, remains on United's books but his future looks to be away from the Theatre of Dreams.

REECE JAMES VS MK DONS

Having made his debut in the shock 4-0 defeat against MK Dons three years ago, Reece James' career at United was never likely to take off. He's now at Wigan Athletic.

SAIDY JANKO VS MK DONS

Who? Like James, Saidy Janko's debut came against MK Dons and he made zero senior appearances for United thereafter. He's since signed for Celtic and joined Barnsley on loan.

PADDY MCNAIR VS WEST HAM

Paddy McNair is another whose United career failed to take off after making his debut and he's now at David Moyes' Sunderland.

TOM THORPE VS WEST HAM

A solitary year in United's senior team saw Tom Thorpe join Rotherham in 2015. He's since joined Bolton in League One on loan.

DONALD LOVE VS SUNDERLAND

Donald Love can now be found playing alongside McNair at Sunderland, who he joined last summer and has since become a first-team regular.

GUILLERMO VARELA VS WEST HAM

Guillermo Varela, 23, is currently on loan at the Bundesliga's Eintracht Frankfurt having made his United debut in December 2015.

CAMERON BORTHWICK-JACKSON VS WEST BROM

A troubled loan spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers will likely see Cameron Borthwick-Jackson return to United in the near future, with Jose Mourinho in regular contact with the 19-year-old.

JOE RILEY VS SHREWSBURY TOWN

Joe Riley, 20, is reportedly close to joining Sheffield United on loan having impressed in the Red Devils' youth set-up.

REGAN POOLE VS FC MIDTJYLLAND

Regan Poole's sole appearance for United was his debut but, one year on, he remains at the club and still has a bright future.

MARCUS RASHFORD VS FC MIDTJYLLAND

Where do you begin? Marcus Rashford's rise has been nothing short of meteoric since scoring a brace on his United debut and he remains an important member of Mourinho's squad.

TIMOTHY FOSU-MENSAH VS ARSENAL

United fans went crazy for Timothy Fosu-Mensah after his brilliant debut against Arsenal last year and, while game time has since been hard to come by, he recently signed a new four-year deal.

JAMES WEIR VS ARSENAL

Now at Hull City, James Weir's debut during the 3-2 win over Arsenal was his only first-team appearance for United.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms