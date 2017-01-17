It's now been three months since the football world was united by grief over the terrible plane crash that robbed Brazilian football club Chapeocoense of the majority of their squad.

While flying to Colombia to take on Atletico Nacional in the Copa Sudamericana, the plane they were flying in crashed and killed 71 people, leaving just six survivors.

Just three of the survivors were players, though things didn't look great for one survivor, Helio Neto, who spent a brief spell in a coma.

Article continues below

However, things have been looking up for the 31-year-old recently, who not only woke from his condition, but has now taken his first steps without crutches since the crash.

The video below shows the defender walking with the help of a physio just a month after being brought out of his coma.

Article continues below

And not only that, the former Santos man is even feeling confident of playing again, which would be a veritable miracle all things considered.

"I think I will be able to play again soon. With the help of God, I will be on the field soon with the Chapecoense shirt," he said.

Neto had said that he had no memory of the crash, and when he was woken from his coma doctors decided not to disclose the extent of what had happened.

It was only when the medical staff felt that he would be able to handle the emotional shock of the news did they tell him about his deceased teammates.

This happened 13 days after he was pulled from the wreckage and now joins Alan Ruschel and reserve goalkeeper Jackson Follmann, who had a part of his leg amputated, in getting his life back on track.

Recently, Neto had been pictured giving a talk to members of the Chapecoense youth team, though he needed crutches to get around, but now he can look forward to completing a heartwarming comeback on the pitch where he belongs.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms