How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Helio Neto.

Chapecoense survivor Helio Neto walks for first time since tragic plane crash

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's now been three months since the football world was united by grief over the terrible plane crash that robbed Brazilian football club Chapeocoense of the majority of their squad.

While flying to Colombia to take on Atletico Nacional in the Copa Sudamericana, the plane they were flying in crashed and killed 71 people, leaving just six survivors.

Just three of the survivors were players, though things didn't look great for one survivor, Helio Neto, who spent a brief spell in a coma.

Article continues below

However, things have been looking up for the 31-year-old recently, who not only woke from his condition, but has now taken his first steps without crutches since the crash.

The video below shows the defender walking with the help of a physio just a month after being brought out of his coma.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

RAW superstar injured before the show went on the air

RAW superstar injured before the show went on the air

Former Divas Champion to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Former Divas Champion to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Premier League club tell Barcelona they will pay £100m for Lionel Messi [Sun]

Premier League club tell Barcelona they will pay £100m for Lionel Messi [Sun]

Here's the one 'keeper Pep Guardiola wanted instead of Claudio Bravo [Mail]

Here's the one 'keeper Pep Guardiola wanted instead of Claudio Bravo [Mail]

And not only that, the former Santos man is even feeling confident of playing again, which would be a veritable miracle all things considered.

"I think I will be able to play again soon. With the help of God, I will be on the field soon with the Chapecoense shirt," he said.

Neto had said that he had no memory of the crash, and when he was woken from his coma doctors decided not to disclose the extent of what had happened.

It was only when the medical staff felt that he would be able to handle the emotional shock of the news did they tell him about his deceased teammates.

This happened 13 days after he was pulled from the wreckage and now joins Alan Ruschel and reserve goalkeeper Jackson Follmann, who had a part of his leg amputated, in getting his life back on track.

Recently, Neto had been pictured giving a talk to members of the Chapecoense youth team, though he needed crutches to get around, but now he can look forward to completing a heartwarming comeback on the pitch where he belongs.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David Luiz
Neymar
Brazil Football
Philippe Coutinho
Football
Premier League

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again