Marcus Rashford names the best two footballers he’s played with

It’s hard to believe, given his meteoritic rise to superstardom over the past 11 months, that very few Manchester United fans had heard of Marcus Rashford this time last year.

Your average football fan had certainly never heard of the promising young striker, who was thrusted into United’s starting line-up for their Europa League clash against Midtjylland last February after Anthony Martial suffered an injury in the warm-up.

Rashford scored two goals in the 5-1 win and then bagged other brace on his Premier League debut against Arsenal three days later.

Everything Rashford, then aged 18, touched turned to gold during the second half of the 2015-16 campaign.

He even went to the European Championships with England after scoring within three minutes of his international debut against Australia.

Tougher second season for Rashford

It’s been a trickier second season for Rashford - six goals in 26 appearances is a slightly underwhelming return, although it’s important remember he’s still very young and learning - however, he remains a key member of Jose Mourinho’s squad and will do for potential many, many seasons to come.

Manchester United v Middlesbrough - Premier League

Rashford names two best footballers he's played with

But who does Rashford rate as the best footballers he’s played with during his career so far?

He’s played alongside a host of superstars at Old Trafford, plus some excellent England stars, so he’s not exactly short of choices.

"Zlatan and Rooney are the two that stand out,” the teenager was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "I grew up watching Rooney play week in, week out at Old Trafford, so those are the two that you look at and try to emulate."

FBL-ENG-PR-HULL-MAN UTD

Rashford: Why Zlatan's arrival has been significant

Rashford also explained why Ibrahimovic’s arrival has been so significant for the club.

"For the young players to see his character and the way he approaches every game is invaluable," he added. "Some players can't bring that when they move clubs.

"We have to try to learn from him while he is here and take what we can from his game."

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

