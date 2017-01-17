Valtteri Bottas has expressed his desire to work alongside the three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton as they prepare for the start of the 2017 Grand Prix season.

The Finn was named as former world champion Nico Rosberg's replacement on Monday, ending the speculation regarding the eagerly anticipated vacant Mercedes position.

Bottas arrived at Mercedes after a rather disappointing four years at Williams, where he failed to register a single pole position.

Article continues below

However, alongside new teammate Hamilton, Bottas could potentially be in the running following the success of Mercedes in recent years.

In contrast to Bottas, Hamilton has won three world championships, 53 races, and has had 61 pole positions throughout his career.

Article continues below

Bottas, therefore, believes it will be an interesting match-up when they face each other in the Mercedes car.

When asked about Hamilton, Bottas claimed: "Lewis is going to be a great reference, he is a many time world champion and everyone knows who he is. It is going to be great pairing with Lewis and for me to compare with him."

Bottas admitted he did not know the Brit that well before he joined the Mercedes team, adding: "I know him a little bit. The drivers sometimes see each other in the paddock and have a chat, but I am still getting to know him better."

Nevertheless, Bottas was confident that their partnership could be prosperous in the future.

"If you think of the driving style and working together as a team, I see that it can be very good. He obviously has more experience than me.

"I am sure we can work together and share a lot of good things. It is a team sport and we are here as a pair of drivers in this team, and that's how it goes."

Although, Bottas did not lose sight of what is important to him.

"Of course I'm missing my first win, so that is my first target but I'm setting a goal of performing at a level where the car is for the first race and for the whole season."

Whether this early talk of partnership will bring success for Mercedes, we will have to wait and see. Although, one thing we can be sure of this season is that Hamilton will be out to seek his fourth world championship and it will be up to the others to stop him.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms