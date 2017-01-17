As the United States prepares for a major change from current President Barack Obama to President-Elect Donald Trump, many have begun to pay tribute to the outgoing leader of the country.

On Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry came up with a creative way to honor Obama.

While his team was cruising to a lopsided 126-91 victory, Curry was wearing some outstanding custom sneakers.

The shoes, which can be seen below, feature the presidential seal on the tongue and the number 44 (since Obama is the 44th president) on the inside:

While wearing the unique shoes, Curry finished with 20 points, 11 assists and four steals to help his team to the big win.

As Curry notes in his Twitter post, honoring Obama - the first black president ever - on Martin Luther King Jr. Day made it an even more special tribute.

Curry and his teammates got their chance to visit the White House in 2015 after winning the 2015 NBA Finals over the Cavaliers. However, if the Warriors manage to win the 2017 title, a new regime will be receiving them in the ceremony.

Klay Thompson led the way for Golden State in the lopsided MLK Day victory, scoring 26 points. Kevin Durant added 21 points for his new squad.

The Warriors improved to a league-best 35-6 record with the win, while Cleveland remained on top in the Eastern Conference despite dropping to 29-11 with the loss.