Anthony Joshua.

Anthony Joshua creates a stir on Twitter after posting praying photo

Anthony Joshua is on top of the world right now, and he has every right to be.

The 27-year-old is the reigning IBF heavyweight champion of the world and has a perfect record of 18 wins from 18 fights with 18 knockouts.

In fact, only two of his bouts have gone past the third round.

Better yet, he has an upcoming showdown with legendary heavyweight Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley, a fight that has already sold 80,000 tickets and is looking to expand the capacity to 90,000.

AJ will put his IBF strap on the line on April 29 against Klitschko, but will also be fighting for the WBA (Super) and IBO heavyweight titles that were recently vacated by fellow Brit, Tyson Fury.

This is undoubtedly Joshua's biggest fight to date and the biggest name he has encountered by a country mile.

The Watford-born fighter keeps himself in tremendous shape between fights and, arguably, has the best physique in boxing today. No doubt, Joshua would attribute his appearance to a good diet, working out and keeping a clear mind.

Joshua posted a photo of himself praying at a mosque to Twitter today with the caption: "Besides luck, hard work & talent.. Prayer is a solid foundation. It was nice to join my brother as he led through afternoon prayer (asr)"

However, some of the replies to his tweet were completely uncalled for. As you can see from the tweets below, some fans even rescinded their support for him because of the picture.

It's important to note that Joshua is not a fully-fledged Muslim, or a member of any other religion. The champ just considers himself a spiritual person and said before his fight with Dominick Breazeale last summer: "I don't have a preferred religion: I'd have to do research. I was born a Christian but as I've grown into my own man I don't attach myself to a religion; 100 per cent I have faith. Then it's locking into what suits me."

