Never one to back down from an argument, Floyd Mayweather has hit back with a vengeance at Dana White for comments on his bad attitude.

Much has been made of the American's potential boxing bout with Conor McGregor recently but he finally put those rumours to bed last week by ruling out a return.

But then, in a bid to tempt Mayweather into fighting, White offered him and McGregor €25 million to face each other in the ring.

His efforts failed, though, with Mayweather mocking the UFC president and calling him a "fucking comedian" while flashing his new £205,000 Hublot watch.

That prompted a furious response from White who, speaking to TMZ, slammed the 39-year-old for his narcissism and attitude towards earning €25 million.

He said: "First of all, Floyd thinks he's so much bigger than Conor - he's wrong. Floyd's gone undefeated for 20 years, I give him all the credit in the world for doing that.

"Conor's been around for three or four years. For him to think that he's a much bigger star than Conor isn't true. I'm not going to pay him way more money than I'm going to pay my guy.

"We all know $25 million isn't peanuts and so does he. When you're wearing a watch that's $250,000, you're going to need $25 million real quick, pal.

"Hey Floyd, taxes are coming up too, buddy. The IRS is going to be all over you pal."

Mayweather has now responded to White's comments - and this time it's personal.

In a blatant attempt to get under the 47-year-old's skin, Mayweather, speaking to FightHype, recalled how White used to carry his bags and referred to him as "just an employee" (see below at 1:35).

"I don't want to talk to Dana White," he said. "Remember, Dana White he was a player, he was a boss, but he was a small boss. The big bosses were the Fertitta’s but then the Fertitta's choose to sell the UFC so Dana is just an employee.

"I like Dana White, I don't have anything against him, but I can remember Dana White used to hang around me and Jeff Mayweather and carry my bags.

Dana White, I remember you used to carry my bags.

"And remember Dana White, I showed you love, you used to have the Bullenbeisser patch I wore on my trunks for you Dana. I've always been good to you but all of a sudden he cut his head bald and he's such a tough guy."

Mayweather then brought McGregor into the argument by explaining how White makes more money than he does.

"He's (White) such a tough guy," he added. "All I've got to say is this: why every time Conor McGregor goes out there and fights, Dana White is still an employee, but Dana White makes more money than Conor McGregor when McGregor goes out there and fights?"

