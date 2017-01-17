It’s not been a great start to 2017 for the high-profile referee that football fans love to hate.

Mike Dean had a nightmare during the clash between West Ham and Manchester United at the London Stadium on January 2 and found himself in charge of Sunderland v Stoke, rather than Leicester v Chelsea or United v Liverpool, for the next round of Premier League fixtures over the weekend.

Dean has now been handed an embarrassing blow ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures and Twitter can’t stop laughing.

There are some tasty fixtures in England’s top division over Saturday and Sunday, including Manchester City v Tottenham on Saturday evening.

But Dean won’t be involved in any of them.

Bad news for Mike Dean

The 48-year-old will instead take charge of the Championship clash between Barnsley and Leeds.

It’s a fixture that could get tasty and will require a strong match official but it’s being regarded as a ‘demotion’ for the divisive Dean on social media.

Twitter reacts to Mike Dean's 'demotion'

Here’s how Twitter has reacted to the news…

Kanye's reaction should be interesting...

As you can see, few football fans - in fact none - have sympathy for Dean, whose refereeing performances have been heavily scrutinised over the past few weeks.

Football matches are more fun with Mike Dean

However, there’s no denying that football matches are infinitely more entertaining when old Deany is in charge of proceedings.

You can watch some of his best moments in this hilarious video…

