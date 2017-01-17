Video: Australian jockey banned from racing after deliberately steering horse into rivals

The young Australian jockey Josh Cartwright has been banned from racing after he deliberately steered his horse into rivals, letting his girlfriend win the race in the process.

Cartwright was a 50-1 outsider when he manoeuvred his horse Senior Council into the path of two horses that were making ground on the leader, inside the final furlong of the handicap race in Adelaide on Saturday.

Go The Journey and House of Wax are seen catching the leader Murti, ridden by Cartwright's Norwegian girlfriend Anna Jordsjo before he is seen looking over his shoulder and moving across to block their path, allowing her to go on and win the race by half a length.

John Peacock, the trainer of Senior Council, described the actions of the young jockey as "shocking", and Australian racing authorities have now launched an investigation into the behaviour of Cartwright, whose racing career now hangs in the balance following him admitting to reckless racing at the South Australian Morphettville race track.

Peacock said: “I don’t know what was going on at the time, but it is a shocking thing he has done.

"When he got off the horse he (Cartwright) said it just sheared out and I just accepted what he said."

However on closer inspection, it is clear to see that Cartwright intentionally performed the dangerous move of pulling his horse into the line of Go The Journey and House of Wax, preventing them from making any more ground on the leader.

The previous trainer of Cartwright expressed the behaviour was "totally out of character". He added, "it must have been a brain fade. I just can't work it out."

Although, Cartwright is no stranger to foul play.

In 2015, he was fined £300 for attempting to steal the whip of another jockey midway through the race.

The trainer of the impeded horse John O'Connor has expressed sympathy towards the young jockey, urging racing fans not to be too hard on Cartwright.

"I know we get all sorts of interference in racing but this is way out of the realms that you would expect at any time."

However he went on to add that the incident was, "not an excuse to nail him to the cross."

We are yet to hear anything from Cartwright or his girlfriend Anna, but it is expected the young man will certainly be forced to take time away from the sport, and if he does get back on the horse, he will certainly have to tread extremely carefully from now on.

