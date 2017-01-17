The Chicago Bulls made an attempt to create their own "Big Three" this offseason, bringing in guards Dwyane Wade and Rajon Rondo to play alongside home-grown star Jimmy Butler.

However, things haven't gone according to plan in coach Fred Hoiberg's second year on the job. Currently, the Bulls sport a 21-21 record and are tied for seventh in the Eastern Conference - not exactly where they thought they'd be after the offseason splurge.

Mired in a logjam of mediocre teams in the playoff race, the Bulls need to do something to start stringing together some wins if they want to secure a playoff berth (let alone a favorable first-round matchup).

Chicago faces a major sink-or-swim moment before the calendar turns over to February. In seven remaining games this month, the Bulls play the Atlanta Hawks twice, but the other five games are against sub-.500 teams in the Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat.

A 6-1, or even a 5-2, record in that span would greatly improve team morale and playoff standings, but even a good stretch of wins won't hide two glaring issues facing the squad ahead of the February trade deadline:

The Backcourt

The problem with signing Rondo and Wade is that neither of them complement what Butler brings to the table.

Butler shoots 35 percent from three-point range, but only attempts 3.6 shots from beyond the arc per game. Wade and Rondo are worse from three-point range, shooting only 33 percent and 31 percent, respectively.

The only serious three-point threat on the Bulls' entire roster is forward Doug McDermott, who plays the same position as Butler.

In today's NBA, the three-pointer is king. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are two of the league's best teams from behind the arc and they've won the past two NBA titles.

If the Bulls can't land a shooter before the trade deadline (maybe Jodie Meeks from the Orlando Magic or Leandro Barbosa from the Phoenix Suns), they'll be at risk of falling out of the Eastern Conference playoff race.

The Coaching

Fred Hoiberg has been dealt a tough hand this season. It's not his fault he was given a bunch of square pegs to try to fit into a round hole.

However, he needs to become a tougher coach if he's going to prevent this season from getting away from the Bulls.

Hoiberg and Rondo have clashed in the past, leading Hoiberg to occasionally bench the mercurial guard. However, if the coach wants to truly move on from the drama Rondo causes, he needs to stick to his guns and make the benching more permanent.

The Bulls have former Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams to run the point and capable backups in Isaiah Canaan and Jerian Grant. If Hoiberg takes Rondo completely out of the rotation, it may force team management to fast-track a potential trade.