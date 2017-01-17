How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Ashley Young.

The FA finally have a plan on how to tackle diving in the EPL

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

One of the most frustrating things in football is when a player dives.

Being on the end of perceived 'cheating' might just be the most infuriating way to lose a game, but the English FA seemingly have a plan to tackle the diving epidemic.

Stretching back to Jurgen Klinsmann, on to Robert Pires and carried on today by the likes of Ashley Young, the art of simulation has been winning crucial penalties, getting players booked or sent off and riling up fans for what seems an eternity.

Article continues below

Although referees have the power to brandish a yellow card if they catch a player in the act, there is no legislation in England that helps the FA punish players after the game, or video support for refs to make tough in-game calls.

It appears as though the Premier League is set to take a page out of Scotland's book and are ready to embark on a fact-finding trip north of the boarder where retrospective bans are already used.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Former Divas Champion to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Former Divas Champion to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

John Cena sums up Big Show's incredible physique photo in four words [Tweets]

John Cena sums up Big Show's incredible physique photo in four words [Tweets]

Premier League club tell Barcelona they will pay £100m for Lionel Messi [Sun]

Premier League club tell Barcelona they will pay £100m for Lionel Messi [Sun]

Here's the one 'keeper Pep Guardiola wanted instead of Claudio Bravo [Mail]

Here's the one 'keeper Pep Guardiola wanted instead of Claudio Bravo [Mail]

At the start of the current campaign, Hearts' Jamie Walker was given a retrospective two-match ban for diving to win a penalty against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

The Scottish FA ruled that "simulation caused a match official to make an incorrect decision," and thus issued the ban.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is firmly in favour of the initiative and insists diving would be eradicated from football "in six months" with retrospective bans.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-BURNLEY

As of December 2016, the BBC reported that only 1.28 per cent of yellow cards this season could be directly attributed to diving. Given that it has become almost part of the fabric of the game these days, does that mean the officials are missing a lot of decisions?

Any changes in England would need to be ratified by the game's various stakeholders. That means the Professional Footballers' Association, League Managers Association, English Football League and Premier League would all need to reach a consensus on the topic.

FIFA are also said to be closely monitoring the situation on a global scale. Countries like Italy and Spain have been plagued with the problem in the past, and FIFA's chief technical officer, Marco van Basten, told the BBC last month it is discussing rule changes to increase "honesty" within football.

Many fans will worry that football will become too stop-start if every little rule receives such scrutiny, but as has been seen with goal-line technology, a little open-mindedness can enhance the game in certain cases.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Liverpool
Chelsea
Football
Manchester City
Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again