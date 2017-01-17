One of the most frustrating things in football is when a player dives.

Being on the end of perceived 'cheating' might just be the most infuriating way to lose a game, but the English FA seemingly have a plan to tackle the diving epidemic.

Stretching back to Jurgen Klinsmann, on to Robert Pires and carried on today by the likes of Ashley Young, the art of simulation has been winning crucial penalties, getting players booked or sent off and riling up fans for what seems an eternity.

Although referees have the power to brandish a yellow card if they catch a player in the act, there is no legislation in England that helps the FA punish players after the game, or video support for refs to make tough in-game calls.

It appears as though the Premier League is set to take a page out of Scotland's book and are ready to embark on a fact-finding trip north of the boarder where retrospective bans are already used.

At the start of the current campaign, Hearts' Jamie Walker was given a retrospective two-match ban for diving to win a penalty against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

The Scottish FA ruled that "simulation caused a match official to make an incorrect decision," and thus issued the ban.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is firmly in favour of the initiative and insists diving would be eradicated from football "in six months" with retrospective bans.

As of December 2016, the BBC reported that only 1.28 per cent of yellow cards this season could be directly attributed to diving. Given that it has become almost part of the fabric of the game these days, does that mean the officials are missing a lot of decisions?

Any changes in England would need to be ratified by the game's various stakeholders. That means the Professional Footballers' Association, League Managers Association, English Football League and Premier League would all need to reach a consensus on the topic.

FIFA are also said to be closely monitoring the situation on a global scale. Countries like Italy and Spain have been plagued with the problem in the past, and FIFA's chief technical officer, Marco van Basten, told the BBC last month it is discussing rule changes to increase "honesty" within football.

Many fans will worry that football will become too stop-start if every little rule receives such scrutiny, but as has been seen with goal-line technology, a little open-mindedness can enhance the game in certain cases.

