Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has taken an ambassador role with Mercedes, just months after retiring from the sport.

Mercedes have just confirmed that Valtteri Bottas will team up with Lewis Hamilton for the forthcoming season, having lost Rosberg when he retired following his first ever Drivers' Championship win last year.

Despite his retirement, however, Rosberg has extended his presence in Formula One having accepted an ambassadorial role with his former team.

Little had been known about Rosberg's plans for the future after his shock retirement, which he put down to having reached the pinnacle of the sport after holding off teammate Hamilton to win his first Championship.

All has been revealed now, though, with the German set to take up more responsibility as the face of Mercedes behind the scenes.

His first appearance since ditching the steering wheel will come on Tuesday, as he joins Hamilton in Geneva at the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie on behalf of Mercedes team partner IWC.

Mercedes will be hoping to win yet another Formula One championship next season, with Bottas and Hamilton the two drivers representing them.

However, they will still have the champion nearby, with Rosberg taking up duties behind the scenes.

The German has been associated with Mercedes ever since he moved from Williams back in November 2009, enjoying several seasons with the constructors.

