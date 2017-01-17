On Monday, the WWE announced that Kurt Angle would be the headline superstar for this year's Hall of Fame induction much to the delight of many fans.

Prior to the announcement, Angle did an interview with former WWE announcer Lilian Garcia on her podcast 'Making Their Way to the Ring', where he spoke about several different topics.

One of those talking points was who from the WWE he would like to have his final match against if he was to wrestle, and it's a clash that many WWE fans would love to see.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Kurt Angle vs AJ Styles

Angle said according to NoDQ: "The one that I would really love to have a final match with right now is the kid that’s the hottest right now in WWE and that’s AJ Styles. I wrestled AJ in TNA, and I can tell you that he is every bit as good as Shawn Michaels.

The thing with AJ Styles, and I want everybody to realize this–you don’t have to do anything with him. He does all the work. So it’s an easy match for you. He flies around the ring. He does all the bumping. AJ is a special individual where you can go in that ring and literally just stand in the middle and he does everything for you.

Article continues below

"I have never had a match with anybody that’s been so easy, and every time I worked with him it was a five-star match. So AJ’s that kind of talent. He only comes around once in a lifetime, so I’d really love to shake it up with him one more time if I could."

Styles is one of the best performers in the WWE right now and is loved by the fans. It would be a blockbuster hit if these two were allowed to meet inside the ring on the WWE stage once more. A match worthy for WrestleMania.

Fans would be happy with whoever won because it's bound to be a good clash. It would be a match of epic proportions and The Phenomenal One deserves it after the work he has put into the company over the past year.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms