How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle reveals WWE superstar he wants to face in last match

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

On Monday, the WWE announced that Kurt Angle would be the headline superstar for this year's Hall of Fame induction much to the delight of many fans.

Prior to the announcement, Angle did an interview with former WWE announcer Lilian Garcia on her podcast 'Making Their Way to the Ring', where he spoke about several different topics.

One of those talking points was who from the WWE he would like to have his final match against if he was to wrestle, and it's a clash that many WWE fans would love to see.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Kurt Angle vs AJ Styles

Angle said according to NoDQ: "The one that I would really love to have a final match with right now is the kid that’s the hottest right now in WWE and that’s AJ Styles. I wrestled AJ in TNA, and I can tell you that he is every bit as good as Shawn Michaels.

The thing with AJ Styles, and I want everybody to realize this–you don’t have to do anything with him. He does all the work. So it’s an easy match for you. He flies around the ring. He does all the bumping. AJ is a special individual where you can go in that ring and literally just stand in the middle and he does everything for you.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Dallas Cowboys passed up chance to score 3 points vs. Packers using bizarre NFL rule

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Watch: Tom Brady threw a tantrum after being taken down legally vs Texans

Former Divas Champion to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Former Divas Champion to be inducted into the Hall of Fame

John Cena sums up Big Show's incredible physique photo in four words [Tweets]

John Cena sums up Big Show's incredible physique photo in four words [Tweets]

Premier League club tell Barcelona they will pay £100m for Lionel Messi [Sun]

Premier League club tell Barcelona they will pay £100m for Lionel Messi [Sun]

Here's the one 'keeper Pep Guardiola wanted instead of Claudio Bravo [Mail]

Here's the one 'keeper Pep Guardiola wanted instead of Claudio Bravo [Mail]

"I have never had a match with anybody that’s been so easy, and every time I worked with him it was a five-star match. So AJ’s that kind of talent. He only comes around once in a lifetime, so I’d really love to shake it up with him one more time if I could."

Styles is one of the best performers in the WWE right now and is loved by the fans. It would be a blockbuster hit if these two were allowed to meet inside the ring on the WWE stage once more. A match worthy for WrestleMania.

Fans would be happy with whoever won because it's bound to be a good clash. It would be a match of epic proportions and The Phenomenal One deserves it after the work he has put into the company over the past year.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
AJ Styles
WWE
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania
Kurt Angle

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again