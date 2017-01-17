Lukas Podolski’s career to date has been a little unusual.

The left-footed forward boasts a fabulous record at international level - 48 goals in 129 games for Germany - but has never quite managed to establish himself as undroppable with any of his club sides, with the exception of FC Koln.

Podolski found himself in and out of the Bayern Munich line-up during his three seasons with the German giants and it was a similar story during his spell with Arsenal.

There was always the sense that Podolski could score 20 league goals if he played week-in week-out but, for one reason or another, he never seemed to earn the complete trust of his coaches.

Podolski flopped during his loan spell at Inter Milan and then joined Galatasaray on a permanent deal in 2015.

Podolski set for surprise transfer

The Turkish club are now ready to listen to offers for the 31-year-old and his latest move will come as a major shock to football fans.

According to German newspaper Bild - per The Sun - Podolski is set to reject a lucrative move to China in order to sign for the Japanese side Vissel Kobe.

Who are Vissel Kobe?

Vissel Kobe, in case you were wondering, currently ply their trade in the J1 League and finished the 2016 season 12th in the table.

Podolski can follow in Forlan's footsteps

Few high-profile footballers have moved to Japan in recent years, although the one notable exception is Diego Forlan.

The Uruguayan forward spent a season at Cerezo Osaka and scored 19 goals in 45 appearances, with nine of those goal registered in the J1 League.

Podolski would instantly become one of the stars of Japanese football if he completes his move to Kobe this month.

Vissel Kobe are comprised entirely of Japanese players, with the exception of three Brazilians - Pedro Junior, Nilton and Leandro - and the South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu.

